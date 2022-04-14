Fernandinho Reads Manchester City Book During Flight From Brazil

It has been revealed as part of a new report that Manchester City captain Fernandinho was reading a book about the club's recent history during a flight back from Brazil.

While several top players have plied their trade for Manchester City over the years, it takes a select group to establish an unbreakable bond with the supporters.

Fernandinho sits right at the top of this list, as his unbridled passion for the club and putting his all on line is what has always made him a fan favourite since his arrival from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2013.

Spending nine seasons in the blue side of Manchester, the Etihad faithful have always been drawn to the Brazilian as his tireless style of play is exactly how fans envisage themselves playing if they ever had the privilege of representing their beloved club.

However, it has been revealed that the Manchester City legend’s understanding of the ins and outs of the club stems from him doing his due diligence in how own time.

IMAGO / Pressinphoto As per a report by Paul Hirst of the Times, the 36-year old spent most of his journey during a flight back from Brazil last month reading ‘Our Decade’ - a book that details Manchester City’s success since the takeover of the Abu Dhabi United Group. It has been revealed that Fernandinho feels a special ‘connection’ with the club’s history. IMAGO / PA Images With four Premier League titles, one FA Cup and six Carabao Cups to his name, the veteran is one of the club’s most decorated players of all time and has managed to etch his name into Manchester City folklore himself. IMAGO / PA Images

The former Brazilian international is right alongside the likes of Sergio Aguero, Vincent Kompany, David Silva and Yaya Toure to name a few as one of the club’s biggest legends for his combination of longevity and consistency over a decade.

In addition, Fernandinho was the successor to Vincent Kompany’s throne as the captain of the club, which adds to his status as an absolute legend at the Etihad Stadium.

With the Manchester City hero announcing that he plans to depart the club next summer, it is likely that several future players will do their research about the history made by the iconic defensive midfielder himself.

