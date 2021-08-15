Fernandinho Reflects on Spending Summer in Manchester And Expresses 'Special Feeling' About Mancunian People

Former Brazil international Fernandinho has delivered his verdict on the city of Manchester and his relationship with people of the city.

The 36-year-old penned a fresh one-year deal after lifting the Premier League trophy in May, which makes him set to extend his eight-year spell in the east side of Manchester.

City challenged on all fronts yet again last term, but the physical and mental demands of the previous campaign were like none other, with fans not allowed back into stadiums during various lockdowns.

Owing to the UK Government's restrictions on travel amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the veteran midfielder spent the summer with his family in Manchester after a long and exerting season with the Champions League finalists.

“I enjoyed my summer in Manchester. It wasn’t bad to be honest. The weather was ok, but we enjoyed it," said the former Shakhtar Donetsk man, as quoted by City's official website.

“Obviously, with the kids at school, we cannot go anywhere with the restrictions from the government, so I chose to stay here.

“After eight years I believe I am a Mancunian, or mostly Mancunian! Since I have come here, the welcome I received here was really nice.

"It was a really warm welcome, especially from the City fans and the club as well, people, the staff, everyone.

“Me and my family have settled so well here (in Manchester), and year by year, we start to understand a bit more about the culture, the people, the way they like to live here and how respectful they are. I have a special feeling about Mancunian people.”

After impressing during pre-season, Fernandinho is expected to start against Nuno Espirito Santo's side as City look to bounce back from their 1-0 defeat against Leicester City in the Community Shield last week.

