Fernandinho Releases 477 Word Statement in Aftermath of Man City's Season and Champions League Final Defeat to Chelsea

Manchester City captain Fernandinho has released a lengthy statement reviewing his season with the club across the 2020/2021 campaign.

The Brazilian veteran has been instrumental both on and off the pitch in directing his squad towards a third Premier League crown in four seasons, and a fourth consecutive League Cup triumph via victory over Tottenham at Wembley.

As other players take their time over speaking out after the hugely disappointing result in Porto against Chelsea in the Champions League final, Fernandinho has now released a statement in excess of 450 words on his social media channels addressing the key talking points from the campaign.

"What a year this has been, my dear friends!?" he opened. "It has certainly [been] a worldwind of emotions throughout this season. The intensity of it all has been rather absurd."

"Firstly, I would like to say thank you to all our fans for your ongoing support. I can only imagine the anxiety this may have caused watching all the matches on the TV at home, but this is all over now. We have been fortunate enough to have some of our supporters back in the stadium."

"It was a pleasure and it gave me great happiness to see you all in the stands and I sincerely hope that soon enough all of you can join us at the Etihad Stadium once again."

"Your role is crucial and of great importance for our team to progress further and to win many more titles."

"I would also like to say thank you to all of Manchester City's backroom staff. Since August last year when we returned to work up until last Saturday you were phenomenal. You have worked extremely hard in various areas and understood the importance of being approachable, being there for a bigger purpose, based on dedication, effort, commitment, discipline, responsibility above and beyond any personal or selfish acts."

"It is a pleasure to work with every single one of you in sunny or rainy days or even when snowing in our beautiful city, Manchester. Please be proud of your work during this year as I'm surely proud of what you've done to date."

"To my team mates, many thanks! What great players we have and what wonderful human beings you are. Your commitment, what I felt and heard during this whole year was simply amazing. Each training session, each talk, each speech, it was great to witness. I'm thankful to God for the opportunity given to work and share these beautiful, emotional moments with all of you."

Fernandinho then went on to continue by speaking about results across the campaign and their desire to work harder throughout the course of the upcoming season to exceed their triumphs achieved during 2020/2021.

Fernandinho continued, "In terms of results, there is only one thing I can say: We cannot control them. However, what we can control is our willingness to work hard, to challenge ourselves and strive for excellence, to move forward irrespectively of any circumstances, overcoming any barriers united, in good and bad moments, understanding that we are all in the same boat, rowing in the same direction and even when the tide is against us - tomorrow we will have the opportunity to fight again."

"Finally, I would like to leave a special thanks to my family that lives intensely each and every single moment with me, always seeking improvement /progress. Gratitude is the word that fills my heart and I can only say that none of this would have been possible without you."

"We've gone through painful, difficult, frustrating and disappointing times. Nonetheless, nothing compares to the moments of magic, happiness, lessons learnt, achievements and many titles."

"To All of you, Thank you!"

Although the 36 year-old is set to see his Manchester City contract expire at the end of the month, the expectation in various quarters is that he should extend his deal by a further 12 months - taking his service in Sky Blue to eight years, since his arrival from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2013.

