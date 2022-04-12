Fernandinho Releases Statement Clarifying Manchester City Exit 'Announcement'

Manchester City captain Fernandinho has issued a statement on social media, after announcing on Tuesday afternoon that he will leave at the end of the ongoing season, following nine years at the Etihad Stadium.

Fernandinho, who signed a one-year contract extension last summer, announced on Tuesday afternoon that he would be leaving Manchester City at the end of the current campaign, with his intention being to return to Brazil.

The 36 year-old has made 373 appearances since signing for the club in the summer of 2013, when the Brazilian notably paid part of his £34 million transfer fee to secure a move from Shakhtar Donetsk.

Since signing almost a decade ago, the Brazilian midfielder has won 12 pieces of silverware, including four Premier League titles, and played an integral role under Manuel Pellegrini and Pep Guardiola.

The defensive midfielder hasn't featured in the Premier League in over two months, with his last appearance coming during the 4-0 win over Norwich in February.

On Tuesday afternoon, while speaking to the press ahead of Manchester City's trip to Atletico Madrid in the second-leg of their Champions League quarter-final, a subdued Fernandinho revealed that he would not be remaining at the Etihad Stadium beyond this season - to the surprise of journalists, supporters and even manager Pep Guardiola.

Following a short response in regards to his Manchester City future, the Brazilian said, "I want to play, I will go back to Brazil, for sure. I've decided with my family, it's the most important for me.”

The shock announcement, which Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola even admitted he was unaware of, has lead to the Blues skipper issuing a defiant message on his social media.

Fernandinho wrote on Twitter, "I was 100% honest and spontaneous in answering that question at today's press conference. But anyone who knows me also knows that my greatest honesty is with Man City and my duties as team captain."

"My focus is 100% on winning all the titles we are playing for and I will only talk about my future at the end of the season. Let’s keep pushing!"

Manchester City are currently fighting to win the treble this season, with the Sky Blues still competing in the Premier League - as they sit top of the table by one point, the Champions League, and the Emirates FA Cup - with a semi-final against Liverpool on the horizon.

