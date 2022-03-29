Skip to main content

Fernandinho Reveals Crucial Manchester City Deadline as Speculation on Future Continues to Swirl

Manchester City captain Fernandinho has told a Brazilian outlet that he is set to decide his future in the coming months, with several sources speculating that an exit for the veteran midfielder may be on the cards.

In the midst of his ninth season in a Manchester City shirt, where he has firmly cemented his place as a club legend, Fernandinho’s future at the Etihad Stadium remains up in the air.

With the Brazilian’s contract set to expire in the coming summer, Manchester City have a major dilemma on their hands about handing an extension to the defensive midfielder who has been restricted to a bit-part role this term.

The 37-year old has made just six starts in the Premier League so far this season, with Pep Guardiola preferring the in-form Rodri as his first-choice defensive midfielder.

As the conversation rumbles on about the Manchester City captain's plans for the summer, he has decided to provide clarity with regards to his uncertain situation in the blue side of Manchester.

We’re at a decisive moment in competition and as happened last year, we’ll have a family conversation to define it," Fernandinho explained during a recent interview with Brazilian outlet Folha de Londrina, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness.

Fernandinho continued, "We’ll also sit down to find out what (Manchester) City’s objective is, but that will only be from June 1st, with the end of the season."

The National had reported back in February that the Premier League champions were exploring the possibility of extending the midfielder’s deal by an additional year, and had put forth the prospect of deploying a player-coach role from next season.

However, the ever-reliable Fabrizio Romano has also recently revealed that Manchester City were considering the acquisition of a brand new midfielder next summer, amidst the possibility of the Brazilian international’s exit.

Elsewhere, a quartet of Brazilian clubs are also reportedly eyeing a move for the four-time Premier League champion, with Paul Hirst of the Times also claiming that the legendary midfielder’s ‘ultimate aim’ is to end his career in his homeland.

While Fernandinho’s future continues to remain a mystery, it is likely that both player and club will bide their time before arriving to a decision, considering how key the current Manchester City skipper has been to their ascendance in English football.

