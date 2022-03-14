Fernandinho Reveals Manchester City's Plan to Tackle End of the Season and Liverpool Threat

Manchester City captain Fernandinho has lifted the lid on the club's plan and approach to the end of the season across several competitions, as Liverpool's intensity continues to push Pep Guardiola's side all the way.

While several pundits had predicted Manchester City to have a season to forget due to their failure to sign a natural replacement for Sergio Aguero, things could not have panned out any differently.

Pep Guardiola’s false-nine system has worked wonders once again this term, with the Manchester City sitting top of the Premier League table, whilst also booking quarter-final places in both the UEFA Champions League and the FA Cup.

With Manchester City being firmly in contention to win on all three fronts this campaign, Fernandinho has discussed how the league leaders plan to approach the business end of the season.

The Manchester City captain has explained, “I think we are facing the last part of the season with a lot of confidence, for what we have done so far this season."

IMAGO / PA Images "Our confidence is really high, so I hope we can keep it at a high level until the end." IMAGO / News Images He continued, "At this stage of the season, there aren’t any easy games, neither in the Premier League, the Champions League nor the FA Cup. We need to be focused on every single game. Now it’s the time of truth in all competitions." IMAGO / PA Images

It comes as no surprise to discover that the Manchester City camp are brimming with a sense of self-assuredness, considering a large chunk of the squad have been accustomed to fighting for trophies season after season.

When the going gets tough, the tough get going, and this Manchester City side must be salivating at the prospect of making history once again after a successful run of seasons under the coaching of Pep Guardiola.

After facing Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Monday night, the squad will look to prepare for their final game before the international break; a trip to the south coast to face Southampton in an FA Cup quarter-final tie.

