Fernandinho Reveals One Man City Moment That 'Will Never Be Surpassed' In Etihad Career

Fernandinho says lifting the Premier League trophy as Manchester City captain was the best moment of his career so far, in a new interview with Brazilian fans of the club.

The Brazilian has been an ever-present in Manchester City's midfield since his move from Shakhtar Donetsk in the summer of 2013.

The midfielder's magnificent performances have propelled him up the leadership ladder over the past three seasons, and Fernandinho became club's permanent captain in 2020 following the departure of David Silva and Vincent Kompany.

Playing 352 times since his arrival, Fernandinho has scored 24 times and become a firm fan favourite.

Speaking to @ManCityPT on Twitter, the midfielder has been reflecting on the first title of his decorated career in Blue.

“Fantastic. It was the League Cup, back in 2014," the 36-year-old began.

"To play in a Stadium like Wembley, in a decisive match, it was a cool feeling, of job done, when you fulfil your goals. Every time I won a trophy I thought: ‘Hey, I want more, to keep winning!’.”

Since arriving in Manchester, Fernandinho has been a part of a Manchester City side who have picked up four Premier League titles, one FA Cup and five Carabao Cup's.

Agreeing to a one-year extension earlier in the summer, the midfielder believes he still has a lot to give and can propel his side to win even more accolades.

“My desire before I leave City is to conquer as many titles as possible. This year we’ll start fighting for the four trophies we’ve got: Premier League, Champions League, Carabao Cup and FA Cup.”

But amongst all the accolades, there's one that stands out clearly in the veterans mind - his most recent Premier League triumph.

After a relentless campaign, Fernandinho became the first ever Brazilian to lift the trophy as captain.

“No title I won here surpassed this moment. Mainly, making history on being the first Brazilian captain to lift the Premier League," Fernandinho said.

"I was moved. Without a doubt, one day, when I come back to Brazil, there will be a frame with a picture of mine lifting the Premier League trophy.”

