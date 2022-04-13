Skip to main content

Fernandinho Reveals Why He Ran On to the Pitch to Help Jack Grealish Against Atletico Madrid at the Etihad Stadium

Manchester City captain Fernandinho has revealed why he felt it necessary to run on to the pitch in last week's Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid, while offering an insight into his thoughts on the La Liga club's antics out of possession.

While Atletico Madrid are known for stepping up their off-the-ball antics in the Champions League, their visceral reactions to the arrival of Jack Grealish as a substitute in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final came as a surprise.

After all, Angel Correa had struck the ball onto the England international’s chest after witnessing him wincing in pain following a foul, while former Manchester City defender Stefan Savic bizarrely flicked the £100 million man’s much-discussed hair after a heated argument between the pair.

Aside from a series of rough challenges on the former Aston Villa man, it seemed as though Diego Simeone’s men were doing their best to provoke a reaction out of their opponents that could have led to a potential sending off, handing them a major bonus across both legs.

Speaking ahead of the second-leg against the La Liga champions on Wednesday night, Manchester City captain Fernandinho provided his thoughts on the visitors’ antics out of possession at the Etihad Stadium last week.

We have emotions and feelings, we have to be ready for every circumstance (against Atletico Madrid)," Fernandinho opened.

"The main thing is focus on ourselves and the way we have to play. How we can hurt them and create chances."

"This game, we have to be ready. I came on the pitch to get Jack (Grealish) out (after Angel Correa kicked the ball out at him)," Fernandinho revealed on the incident during last week's meeting.

The club captain’s vast experience of elite level football was worth its weight in gold, as he stepped in to ensure Jack Grealish did not play into the hands of the Spanish side and instead focus his attention on helping the Blues run the clock down.

The former Brazilian international also shared his opinion on the importance of not getting provoked, saying, “We have to focus on the game, play our football, hurt them with the ball. We’ll have chances, we have to take care of the game."

"It will be a hostile environment (at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium). This situation, the knockout games, anything can happen.”

Despite Fernandinho announcing that he has decided to bid farewell to the club after nine years at the end of the season, the legendary midfielder’s understanding of handling such tense situations in big games is what makes him an irreplaceable presence.

