Fernandinho Says Man City Have Shown 'They're Capable' Of Winning The Champions League Final

Fernandinho feels him and his Manchester City teammates have shown 'they're capable' of winning the Champions League when they take on Chelsea in the final tomorrow evening.

The Brazilian has been speaking to the press ahead of tomorrows mammoth fixture where they take on domestic rivals Chelsea. The Blues have lost the last two fixtures against the West London outfit, but Fernandinho feels it has no bearing on the weekend:

"It's a different competition, the Premier League is gone we celebrate and tomorrow is going to be a difficult game and I hope we are prepared and play well to get the result."

The players who aren't starting eleven tomorrow will still be needed tomorrow, and Fernandinho re-iterated his need as captain to remind the players of just that:

"My role is to tell them to be ready when they are needed. Everyone who was part of the process and now in the final it won't be different. Be ready because you are important and you never know when you will be needed."

Already knocking out Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain this season, Manchester City have certainly deserved their spot in the final. Fernandinho believes that too, and has said his side are capable of going all the way:

"I think this season in the Champions League in knockout games we showed how capable we are. Dortmund away concede first, PSG away concede first, to turn it around playing the same way was one of the keys for this team."

"The world is going to watch this game it's important not to feel the pressure, try to be as relaxed as we can and focus on the game. Try to do the same thing we have done this season."

"Don't change nothing. Play simple. I think that's the best way to prepare and to win. My message is not change anything and be as relaxed as much as you can."

