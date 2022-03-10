Fernandinho Says the Manchester City Academy Prospects 'Know Exactly What They Have to Do' to Make it Into the First-Team

Manchester City skipper Fernandinho has reflected on the Blues' 0-0 draw with Sporting CP on Wednesday, highlighting the importance of the squad rotation for the rest of the campaign.

Manchester City booked their spot in UEFA Champions League last eight Wednesday evening with a 0-0 home draw against Sporting CP.

A 5-0 first leg scoreline in Portugal gave Pep Guardiola the freedom to rotate his team and give some key minutes to a few promising academy prospects.

Club captain Fernandinho made his 100th Champions League appearance on the night and showed why he remains a key figure in the City team - producing a measured performance in the heart of midfield.

Speaking to BT Sport after the match, the Brazilian reflected on the draw and the importance of the squad rotation.

"Important to keep playing good, especially after the game on Sunday vs United," Fernandinho began, "Some players come in, important to get some minutes and keep everyone going in the same direction."

IMAGO / Colorsport CJ Egan-Riley was composed at right-back IMAGO / Pro Sports Images Luke Mbete also made his Champions League debut

"We played the same way we always play. Of course, we didn't get so many chances. We got one, offside, created more chances. Football is unlucky sometimes."

Despite the lack of goals, City will be overjoyed to have seen quality minutes given to academy prospects CJ Egan-Riley, James McAtee, and Luke Mbete - who all look to have promising futures at the club.

Fernandinho believes their role in the match was the City academy's growth on full display.

"It shows the great work City's been doing with the academy. They have been training with us every day, know exactly what they have to do," he said.

Fernandinho continued, "They felt really comfortable, I'm so happy for them, especially CJ for making his Champions League debut. I hope they can play more often."

