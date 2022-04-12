Skip to main content

Fernandinho Says Winning the Champions League 'is an Obsession' For Manchester City

Fernandinho has admitted the Champions League 'is an obsession' for Manchester City, ahead of their hectic treble run-in.

The club captain has seemingly taken a backseat role this season, but his influence in the dressing room can never be understated. After years and years of excellent service on the field, Fernandinho has been vital for Pep Guardiola off it.

That is not to say the Brazilian can not have a great impact when he is selected to play for Manchester City in the title run-in - he has been there and knows what it takes to win major prizes.

Speaking to Martin Blackburn from the Sun earlier last week, Fernandinho was discussing the one trophy that still alludes his illustrious trophy cabinet - the UEFA Champions League.

"The Champions League is an obsession for any team competing for this trophy — and for City it is no different," the captain admitted.

“The players, backroom team, staff, our supporters, all of us would love to win it — but success in the Champions League doesn’t define us.

“Nor will it define our work as a team. Our hard work and dedication in these last five years shows who City really are.”

City travel to the Wanda Metropolitano on Wednesday for the second leg of their quarter-final clash with Atletico Madrid, holding a 1-0 lead.

Despite heartbreak in the final last May, Fernandinho went on to say the club is doing everything right in the competition and he has seen a huge growth in the players over the past few years.

He continued, “But regardless of all of that, the work that our club has been doing is phenomenal and we’ll continue this way.

“Since 2016 when Pep Guardiola arrived, every defeat in the competition has been used to learn about ourselves. 

"We’ve used it to identify areas where we need to improve in order to grow and go again. Without a doubt, we have now grown as a team,” the 36-year-old concluded.

