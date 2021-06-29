Fernandinho Sends Strong Message To Future Man City Players Amid Jack Grealish and Harry Kane Links

Manchester City captain Fernandinho exclaimed that "you don’t come here for a holiday", as he provided a word of warning to future members of Pep Guardiola's squad.

The 36 year-old officially signed a one-year contract extension at Manchester City on Tuesday morning, as he prepares to embark on what will be his ninth campaign with the reigning Premier League Champions.

Fernandinho, who has made 350 appearances and won 12 pieces of silverware since joining from Shakhtar Donetsk in the summer of 2013, has said that "our targets are really clear", as he prepares to captain the Blues to further success in 2021/2022.

The Manchester City captain has though issued a defiant and somewhat cryptic statement following the the announcement of his new contract, as he says that "you don’t come here for a holiday."

Manchester City have been linked with numerous departures and arrivals in recent weeks, with the Blues rumoured to have put in mouthwatering bids for England duo Harry Kane and Jack Grealish.

But Fernandinho has sent a warning to any incoming signings, as he told the Club website, "It’s important that anyone who comes in should know that as soon as they come here and sign for City, you don’t come here for a holiday."

"The players which are here now, they know and they understand the level we are at now. The performance level, the results level."

The Brazilian went on to say, "You come here to work hard and to keep doing the same job we are doing here and to improve the level as well. I think this is really important because our targets are really clear."

“We want to play good football, to perform well on the pitch and to win titles.”

