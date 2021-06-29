Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
Search

Fernandinho Sends Strong Message To Future Man City Players Amid Jack Grealish and Harry Kane Links

Manchester City captain Fernandinho exclaimed that "you don’t come here for a holiday", as he provided a word of warning to future members of Pep Guardiola's squad.
Author:
Publish date:

The 36 year-old officially signed a one-year contract extension at Manchester City on Tuesday morning, as he prepares to embark on what will be his ninth campaign with the reigning Premier League Champions. 

Fernandinho, who has made 350 appearances and won 12 pieces of silverware since joining from Shakhtar Donetsk in the summer of 2013, has said that "our targets are really clear", as he prepares to captain the Blues to further success in 2021/2022. 

The Manchester City captain has though issued a defiant and somewhat cryptic statement following the the announcement of his new contract, as he says that "you don’t come here for a holiday."

READ MORE: Man City target swoop for Chelsea defender amid 'huge admiration'

READ MORE: Aymeric Laporte would be 'delighted' by Barca switch this summer

Manchester City have been linked with numerous departures and arrivals in recent weeks, with the Blues rumoured to have put in mouthwatering bids for England duo Harry Kane and Jack Grealish. 

But Fernandinho has sent a warning to any incoming signings, as he told the Club website, "It’s important that anyone who comes in should know that as soon as they come here and sign for City, you don’t come here for a holiday." 

"The players which are here now, they know and they understand the level we are at now. The performance level, the results level." 

READ MORE: Man City wingers 'agrees terms' ahead of summer transfer to Europe

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano provides latest insight into Grealish/Kane pursuit

The Brazilian went on to say, "You come here to work hard and to keep doing the same job we are doing here and to improve the level as well. I think this is really important because our targets are really clear." 

“We want to play good football, to perform well on the pitch and to win titles.” 

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

sipa_33492823
News

Fernandinho Sends Strong Message To Future Man City Players Amid Jack Grealish and Harry Kane Links

1002827498
News

Official: Fernandinho Signs Man City Contract Extension

sipa_33849459
News

Raheem Sterling Sponsors Mock Euro 2020 Tournament For Youth Players

sipa_31316840
Transfer Rumours

Man City Offer Real Madrid Star Contract - Deal 'Reassessed' in 2023 With Option For MLS Switch

sipa_31279129
Transfer Rumours

Truth About Jack Grealish Buy-Out Clause Revealed, City Offer Real Madrid Star Multi-Year Contract - The Daily Man City Transfer Round-up - #18

sipa_33292971
Transfer Rumours

Man City 'Best Placed' To Sign La Liga Defender - Club Labelled As In 'Pole Position' For Signing

sipa_32084804
News

Jack Grealish Drops Major Transfer Hint After Deleting Old Anti-Man City Tweets

1001204535
News

Man City Star Reveals 'Pinching Himself' At Club Breakthrough - Player Admits Key Inspirational Figure