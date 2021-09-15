Fernandinho Strikes Comparison Between Man City & Man United Squads

Manchester City captain Fernandinho has revealed why his side hold an advantage on the pitch over rivals Manchester United.

The Premier League champions are on a good run of form after three wins on the bounce against Norwich City, Arsenal and Leicester City.

Pep Guardiola's side made a drab start to the new campaign with successive defeats at the hands of Leicester and Tottenham in August, whilst other top sides across the division went unscathed into the recent international break.

With Manchester United strengthened following the signings of Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane, the Red Devils sit joint-top of the league table alongside Chelsea and Liverpool with three wins and a draw in their first four games.

Ahead of City's Champions League opener against RB Leipzig at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday, Fernandinho delivered his verdict on how his side compare to United in terms of squad strength.

The 36-year-old said, during a recent appearance on Correspondentes Premier: “If you’re going to compare (City and United's squads) name by name, I think it’s very level," as quoted by ESPN, and translated and relayed by Sport Witness.

"Both teams (City and United) have a very good squad. Perhaps one or the other will take a very small advantage.

“But, I think that due to the standard of play, the way we (City) have played for five or six years with Pep, we have a defined standard of play, we know exactly how each player behaves or should behave on the field, we know about quality of each player and how he can play the best role in the matches.

"Without a doubt, in this matter, we (City) have a little more advantage. Having practically the same players since 2017, it’s no wonder the club managed to win three titles in the last five.

“But, without a doubt United, due to history, the weight of the shirt, the quality of the players, in a short period of time can reach the level we are at today.”

