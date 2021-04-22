Fernandinho ‘wanted to speak on behalf of Man City’ regarding the European Super League

Manchester City captain Fernandinho was hugged by manager Pep Guardiola for speaking after the 2-1 victory against Aston Villa on the European Super League.

The Brazilian came on as a late substitute in the performance, which saw goals from Phil Foden and Rodri cancel out John McGinn’s early first-half strike.

John Stones also saw a red card for a dangerous tackle late in the first half and will now miss the Carabao Cup final against Tottenham Hotspur this weekend.

As reported by Simon Bajkowski from the Manchester Evening News, Fernandinho wanted to speak to the press after the performance on behalf of the Manchester City side in response to the foiled plans for the European Super League.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Fernandinho said, “We didn’t expect it. Everyone didn’t support it, including the players and the club. We are so happy now that it has been turned around, all by the fans who love football.”

“In the end, football won.”

After conducting the interview, manager Pep Guardiola gave the 35-year-old a big hug on the touch-line.

Manchester City formally withdrew from the European Super League plans on Tuesday, following protests and uproar from fans on the newly proposed closed league system.

