Fernandinho Warns Manchester City and Liverpool Could Dominate Premier League For 'MANY Seasons To Come'

Manchester City captain Fernandinho has discussed his side's and Liverpool's Premier League dominance over the years, and why their reign could continue for 'many seasons to come'.

With either Manchester City or Liverpool winning four of the last Premier League titles, it’s safe to say that these two sides have been the most dominant forces in English football over the years.

On Sunday evening, Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp’s men locked horns for the coveted crown once again, with Manchester City continuing to sit just a point above their title rivals after a thrilling 2-2 draw at the Etihad Stadium.

imago1011238353h

Speaking during an exclusive interview with Martin Blackburn of The Sun centred around the mammoth clash of the weekend, Manchester City skipper Fernandinho has highlighted the pair’s supremacy in the English game and discussed how their reign could continue for years to come.

KDB goal vs Liverpool Home

In the last few years, both (Manchester) City and Liverpool have made their intentions clear and taken their place above the other Premier League teams," he explained.

"Both have reached a tactical and physical level above the other teams and results they achieve in the league are testament to that."

imago1011070231h (1)

Fernandinho told The Sun, "The ambitions of both - in terms of results and goals are very similar. It is no coincidence that these are the two leading sides. It’s a healthy rivalry and I believe both can continue to lead the way in the domestic league for many seasons to come."

Pep Guardiola held a similar belief to the Brazilian midfielder in stating that the Sky Blues as well as the Reds have ‘raised the bar’ of Premier League football, as the numbers showcase that they boast two of the highest points tallies in the history of the competition.

While the extravagant summer business conducted by the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea in comparison to City and Liverpool’s underwhelming transfer windows led several pundits to tip a new winner for the league title, nothing could have been any further from how things ultimately panned out.

