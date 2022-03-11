Skip to main content

Fernandinho's 'Stressful' Off-the-Pitch Duties As Manchester City Captain Revealed Amid Uncertainty Over Contract Renewal

Manchester City skipper Fernandinho has played an immense role off the pitch at the Etihad Stadium whilst being restricted to a bit-part playing role this season, according to a new report.

After being one of the first names on the teamsheet at Manchester City under Pep Guardiola, Fernandinho has struggled for consistent starts since the start of the campaign and has made just 22 appearances across all competitions this season.

The veteran midfielder, 36, who could bid farewell to the Premier League champions when his contract expires in the summer, has played an indispensable role on and off the pitch for the Sky Blues since his arrival from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2013.

However, the emergence of Rodri as the first-choice pick in the number six position at City has seen reports suggest that Fernandinho has not been entirely happy with being consistently overlooked for the Spain international, who had a slow start to life in Manchester following his move from Atletico Madrid in 2019.

While there is no doubting that he still has a great deal to offer on the pitch despite being in the twilight of his trophy-laden career, there is a common belief within members of the Manchester City squad that Fernandinho has been unfairly treated in terms of game-time this season.

According to Sam Lee of The Athletic, Fernandinho has embraced the Manchester City armband in a manner that Vincent Kompany did during his time as club captain but David Silva did not, despite being a respected figure amongst the players and staff when he took over the captaincy role from Kompany in 2019.

It has been revealed that the Brazilian has extended support to young academy graduates who have been in and around the first-team in recent seasons, which have seen him give his take on Liam Delap's decision on when to cross in a game and remind Jayden Braff of his responsibilities as an academy graduate.

Fernandinho has worked alongside Juanma Lillo and Rodolfo Borrell - members of Pep Guardiola's backroom staff - to maintain harmony in the Manchester City dressing room, especially given Guardiola may not always be the most popular figure amongst the squad given the difficult personnel dilemmas presented to him every matchday.

The defensive midfielder has also instilled a sense of responsibility amongst the squad to keep sensitive information in-house, with further details suggesting that Fernandinho's role as Manchester City skipper is quite stressful at present.

Deciding fines on players, approaching the club if any of the players are facing a problem and suggesting improvements that can be made to facilities on the advice of players and support staff members are some of Fernandinho's additional responsibilities as the club captain.

It was reported in February that the Etihad hierarchy will keep playing and coaching options on the table when talks begin with Fernandinho over his future at the Etihad Stadium past the summer.

It has since been claimed that Manchester City will leave it up to the 36-year-old to decide whether he wants to continue playing for Pep Guardiola’s side or instead take up a role within the City Football Group when they hold contract talks with the Brazilian at the end of the campaign.

