After much speculation surrounding Bernardo Silva's future it has now been confirmed that the Portugal man will be staying in Manchester this window.

Silva has been linked with a move to Spanish giants Barcelona for most of the transfer window, with numerous reports stating that the player was keen on the move. However, Barca were seemingly priced out of a move for the 27-year-old due to their current financial struggles.

The midfielder started in City's clash against the Catalan giants tonight, completing 64 minutes on the pitch before being replaced by Kevin De Bruyne.

It proved to be a very entertaining encounter between the two sides, considering the game was merely a friendly match. Julian Alvarez put the Sky Blues ahead in the 21st minute after Barca keeper Iñaki Peña Sotorres made a horrific mistake and dropped the ball to the City striker around three yards from goal.

The hosts responded quickly with Pierre Emerick Aubameyang levelling the scores in the 29th minute. The two teams went into halftime level but it was Barca who would take the lead in the second-half when Frenkie De Jong fired the Spanish outfit ahead in the 66th minute.

But the Blaugrana's lead would be shortlived, with City youngster Cole Palmer hitting back just four minutes later after some fantastic interplay between Riyad Mahrez and Joao Cancelo. Memphis Depay then restored Barca's lead before a last minute penalty by Riyad Mahrez drew The Cityzens level.

Speaking after the game to Spanish broadcasters Tv3, Manchester City CEO Torres revealed that Silva should be expected to stay with his current employers. “There are no discussions or talks for Bernardo Silva. There’s no Bernardo case," he said via Fabrizio Romano. “Manchester City market can be considered closed, it’s over”.

This will come as welcome news to City fans after Silva's brilliant performance in his side's 3-3 draw with Newcastle United on Sunday. The Portugal international put in an impressive performance whilst playing on the wing and was the scorer of The Cityzens' equaliser.

The Sky Blues will now face off against Crystal Palace this weekend following their hard fought draw in the Camp Nou and it would be a surprise to see Silva dropped after Sunday's display.

