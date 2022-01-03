Ferran Torres Admits He USED Man City in Attempt to Return to One of Spain's 'Greats'

Ferran Torres has revealed that he had effectively used Manchester City in an attempt to one day return to one of Spain's more prominent sides.

Torres’ departure to Barcelona from Manchester City seems like the perfect example of a win-win situation for everyone involved.

The former Valencia winger ultimately joined the club he desired most, Etihad officials more than doubled their profit through the sale, and the La Liga outfit finally had their hands on a dream signing.

During during his official unveiling as a Barcelona player on Monday afternoon, Ferran Torres has revealed that a switch to Spanish football was always in his plans, while it was always something that was considered upon joining Manchester City.

“I’ve always said it, it was very clear to me", Ferran Torres began.

"I went to (Manchester) City to return to one of the greats in Spain. I was prepared to assume this responsibility. I want to return Barça to the place where it deserves”, the 21-year old admitted.

This revelation is likely to ruffle more than a few feathers amongst the Manchester City faithful. This comes after the majority of supporters backed Torres’ potential as a versatile forward, despite his mixed displays at the club.

Such comments may come across as in poor taste, considering there seemed like there was no bad blood in initiating the Spanish international’s exit at the time - going by Pep Guardiola’s admission that he was ‘happy’ to grant Torres his wish.

With ex-Manchester City players showing a tendency of speaking fondly about their time at the Etihad Stadium, this statement from Ferran Torres may come as an unpleasant surprise to many.

