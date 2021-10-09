Ferran Torres Admits One 'Downside' to Life at Man City and Living in Manchester

Manchester City forward Ferran Torres has commented on his feelings regarding living in Manchester, and has identified one 'downside' to life in the North-West of England.

Torres joined City from La Liga side Valencia in the summer of 2020 for a fee in the region of €23 million, and since signing for the club, has so far scored 16 goals in a total of 43 appearances.

Throughout his time in Manchester so far, the 21-year-old has played somewhat of a bit-part role owing to the plethora of top-class forwards available to Pep Guardiola.

However, when Torres has found himself on the pitch, he has often displayed a clinical finishing ability, leading to calls from many Manchester City fans for the Spaniard to be utilised as a striker.

Having lived in Manchester for just over a year since joining the club from the Spanish top-flight, Ferran Torres has divulged his thoughts on living in the city.

READ MORE: Man City legend offers to speak with Erling Haaland representative

READ MORE: Kevin De Bruyne admits regret over pain-killing ankle injection

Speaking with Radioestadio Noche, Torres stated, "I am enjoying being able to go out more to see Manchester, it is a city in which there are things to do. The only downside I would put is the weather."

Ferran Torres joined the club during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and was somewhat limited from enjoying life in the city.

But with restrictions having been eased for several months, the Spaniard has now been able to experience life in Manchester far better.

READ MORE: Man City noted as having 40% chance of signing 21-goal striker

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola drives City charge for major Carabao Cup rule change

Torres condemning the English climate is fairly common amongst many foreign footballers who ply their trade in the country, and a notable critic of the English climate is former City forward Nolito - who infamously stated that his “daughter's face has changed colour” owing to Manchester’s weather.

However, whilst there is nothing that Torres can do regarding Manchester's weather, he has encouragingly noted that he is “enjoying” living in Manchester, and hopefully, will grow to love living in the city as fellow Spaniards such as David Silva and Pep Guardiola have done.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra