Ferran Torres Admits to Knowledge of Manchester City Exit Upon Signing For the Club in 2020

Former Manchester City forward Ferran Torres has revealed his knowledge of a return to La Liga, upon making the switch to the Etihad Stadium in the summer of 2020.

Ferran Torres’ short-lived stint at Manchester City had its fair share of highs and lows.

The Spaniard’s lethal hat-trick against Newcastle during the last campaign, and his brace against Arsenal earlier this season, were performances that showcased his potential as a natural goalscorer.

However, several ponderous displays, an inability to break into Manchester City’s starting XI and a long-term injury were all factors that ultimately led to the 21-year old becoming keen on a move to Barcelona.

As quoted by Barça Universal, speaking during an interview with Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo, Ferran Torres admitted that a return to Spain was always his ultimate goal from the day he arrived at the Etihad Stadium.

When I signed for Man City, I knew I would come back to play for one of the best teams in La Liga."

Torres continued, "That was my dream, and it has come true. When Barcelona showed interest in me, I knew from the first moment that I wanted to sign for them”, he expressed.

This is not the first instance where the forward has made a similar admission, implying that he always saw his move to the Premier League champions as a stepping stone to eventually sign for one of the traditional Spanish giants.

In addition, a report from the Athletic claimed that a crucial factor behind the youngster’s exit was his belief that City would bring in a ‘big-name striker’ next summer - which could further limit his chances of becoming a regular starter.

All things aside, the deal was a win-win for the parties involved; as Ferran Torres got his desired move, Manchester City almost tripled their profit through his sale, and Barcelona brought in a player that was high on their transfer wish list.

