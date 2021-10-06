Ferran Torres' Brace Fires Spain To Nations League Final - Man City International Day Round-Up: Day One

Ferran Torres on fire in front of goal: Here is your comprehensive round-up of how Manchester City stars performed on day one of the second international break of the season.

The first night of the penultimate international break of 2021 saw Manchester City's Spanish contingent face the recently crowned European champions, Italy.

The clash in Milan is the first of two Nations League semi-finals, with Kevin De Bruyne's Belgium playing France on Thursday night and the final - alongside the third-place play-off - taking place on Sunday.

Tonight, we will be running you through all the key points and statistics from that Spain game.

Here's everything that happened from an individual statistics perspective:

READ MORE: Rodri believes City did not get what they deserved in the last week

READ MORE: City in contact with agent of highly-rated Bundesliga midfielder

Italy 1-2 Spain

In action: Aymeric Laporte, Rodrigo and Ferran Torres

Match Statistics: Aymeric Laporte

97 Minutes Played

128 Touches

117 Accurate Passes

95.9% Pass Accuracy

6 Accurate Long Balls

3 Ground Duels Won

2 Clearances

1 Tackle

Match Statistics: Ferran Torres

49' Minutes Played

2 Goals

1 Key Pass

19 Touches

7 Accurate Passes

77.8% Passing Accuracy

2 Shots on Target

2 Ground Duels Won



Match Statistics: Rodri

N/A: Unused substitute

READ MORE: Barcelona hold 'confidence' over signing of Man City star

READ MORE: Every Man City player called up for international duty revealed

Important Notes:

Tonight's well-taken goals from Ferran Torres was the 11th and 12th of his Spanish National Team career

The striker was then replaced early in the second half with discomfort in his right foot/ankle. Full details on the problem will be revealed in due course on City Xtra

As per Opta, six of Ferran Torres' seven shots on target with Spain have resulted in a goal

Tonight's victory means the Manchester City trio will face either Belgium or France in Sunday's Nations League final

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra