Ferran Torres' Brace Fires Spain To Nations League Final - Man City International Day Round-Up: Day One

The first night of the penultimate international break of 2021 saw Manchester City's Spanish contingent face the recently crowned European champions, Italy.
The clash in Milan is the first of two Nations League semi-finals, with Kevin De Bruyne's Belgium playing France on Thursday night and the final - alongside the third-place play-off - taking place on Sunday.
Tonight, we will be running you through all the key points and statistics from that Spain game.
Here's everything that happened from an individual statistics perspective:
Italy 1-2 Spain
In action: Aymeric Laporte, Rodrigo and Ferran Torres
Match Statistics: Aymeric Laporte
- 97 Minutes Played
- 128 Touches
- 117 Accurate Passes
- 95.9% Pass Accuracy
- 6 Accurate Long Balls
- 3 Ground Duels Won
- 2 Clearances
- 1 Tackle
Match Statistics: Ferran Torres
- 49' Minutes Played
- 2 Goals
- 1 Key Pass
- 19 Touches
- 7 Accurate Passes
- 77.8% Passing Accuracy
- 2 Shots on Target
- 2 Ground Duels Won
Match Statistics: Rodri
- N/A: Unused substitute
Important Notes:
- Tonight's well-taken goals from Ferran Torres was the 11th and 12th of his Spanish National Team career
- The striker was then replaced early in the second half with discomfort in his right foot/ankle. Full details on the problem will be revealed in due course on City Xtra
- As per Opta, six of Ferran Torres' seven shots on target with Spain have resulted in a goal
- Tonight's victory means the Manchester City trio will face either Belgium or France in Sunday's Nations League final
