Ferran Torres Injury Latest: Pep Guardiola Provides Worrying Timeline on Man City Forward's Fitness

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed that Ferran Torres will be sidelined for up to three months with a foot injury he sustained on international duty.

The 21 year-old featured for Spain in their UEFA Nations League final defeat to France on Sunday, despite having suffered an injury in a victory over Italy earlier in the week.

City confirmed that the young forward had suffered an injury on Thursday, with a recent official statement on the club's website stating that Torres had returned to Manchester for tests and will continue to be monitored.

Speaking ahead of his side's Premier League clash against Burnley at the weekend, City boss Pep Guardiola has provided an update on when the Sky Blues could see him return to action.

"(Ferran) Torres will be out for two to three months," said the Catalan in his pre-match press-conference on Friday.

Torres, who has been directly involved in three goals in four league appearances this season, now faces the prospect of being unavailable for remainder of this calendar year.

Guardiola also spoke about the nature of Torres' injury, as he added: "Injuries can happen here (at City), at home, the national teams. It happens. I know the manager from Spain (Luis Enrique), he treats Ferran as best as possible, doesn't want him to get injured.

"They try to take care, sometimes it happens. It happened with Kevin (De Bruyne) and Phil (Foden). (It) would be better not to, but it happens.

"We move forward, and when he comes back recovers after two or three months try to be ready."

Ahead of City's return to Premier League action this weekend, the Blues boss confirmed that Oleksandr Zinchenko and Ilkay Gundogan are both available for selection after spending recent weeks on the sidelines.

City will also be without Ederson and Gabriel Jesus for the game at the Etihad Stadium, with the pair having played for Brazil on Thursday night.

