Ferran Torres Makes Heartwarming Gesture By Becoming Ambassador Global Dog Rescue Project

Manchester City star Ferran Torres has become an ambassador for the Wild at Heart Foundation, which aims to end the suffering of stray dogs worldwide.

As well as his fine work on the pitch for Pep Guardiola, the 21 year-old is doing fantastic work off it, with his latest venture and commitment involving a subject very close to the Spaniard's heart.

It was confirmed across social media on Monday afternoon that the former Valencia winger has become a 'Champion Ambassador' for the Wild at Heart Foundation - which aims to end the suffering of stray dogs around the world.

The Foundation write on their website that they are 'working to compassionately' to reduce the world’s 600 million stray dog population through rescue, adoption and sterilisation projects, and awareness and education campaigns.

Speaking on how close he is to the subject, Ferran Torres revealed in a video for his Instagram page that both dogs he owns were rescued from his street. The former Valencia man said, "The two dogs that I have now were rescued from my street, and I am so happy to have them."

Torres also revealed that he has had a dog since he was young, explaining, "If I remember good, since I was born, like the first minute."

On top of his work for the Wild at Heart Foundation, Torres is also part of a new initiative called 'Kick Out Plastic', aiming to eradicate single-use plastics.

Speaking in early December, Ferran Torres explained, “I'm glad Guardiola is also involved in sustainability projects. When a person as important as him is involved in things like this, it motivates you more.”

