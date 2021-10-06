Ferran Torres Offers Update on Injury Sustained During Spain's Nations League Victory Over Italy

Ferran Torres has spoken out on his early substitution through injury on Wednesday night, during Spain's 2-1 victory over Italy in the UEFA Nations League.

The Manchester City forward played an integral role in Luis Enrique's side's victory in Milan, as the Spaniard scored a first-half brace against the 10-men of Italy.

Spain's 2-1 victory against Italy means they will now await either Belgium or France in the UEFA Nations League final - scheduled for Sunday night - with the possibility of a match-up against fellow club teammate Kevin De Bruyne on the cards.

However, there was some concern for Spain and Manchester City supporters during the game, as shortly after the half-time interval, Ferran Torres was substituted through what appeared to be an injury to his right foot.

However, speaking to Spanish television after the game, Torres was able to provide fans plenty of reassurance regarding the problem, as he spoke on 'discomfort' he had sustained during a proud night on both a collective and personal note.

Torres explained on his apparent injury, "I'm fine, [I have] a little discomfort, but I'm already thinking about the [UEFA Nations League] final."

Spain manager Luis Enrique also offered his insight into Torres' situation, revealing during the post-match press conference, "Ferran Torres had a blow to the foot. I don't know how he is, but we will not take risks with any player."

Comments from the 21 year-old will almost certainly allow for fans of Spain and Manchester City to breathe a huge sigh of relief, as Ferran Torres once again showcased his importance to both teams.

With a huge Nations League final clash now on the horizon for Ferran Torres this weekend, Spain will be hoping the Manchester City forward to get back up to full fitness in the coming days ready for what could be a historic night.

As for the Premier League champions, they and Pep Guardiola will be hoping Torres recovers and comes through Sunday's final unscathed as a hectic winter schedule now looms involving three different competitions.

