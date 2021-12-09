Skip to main content
    December 9, 2021
    Ferran Torres Provides Significant Fitness Update Amid Ongoing Barcelona Transfer Links

    Ferran Torres has provided fans with a significant update on his ongoing recovery from injury, in a new post to his Instagram account on Thursday evening.
    The update on the Spaniard's fitness comes at an interesting time for the player and his future at Manchester City, with speculation ongoing regarding a potential January switch to Barcelona.

    Ferran Torres is at the centre of strong interest from the UEFA Europa League side, who see the young forward as the future of their attacking threat for years to come, as manager Xavi leads a revamp at the Camp Nou.

    But while events off the pitch continue to circulate in the general media, Ferran Torres continues his recovery from a serious foot injury on the pitch, and provided fans with a significant update on his Instagram account.

    In a new post on Thursday evening, Torres shows himself back on the City Football Academy pitches with the welcome sight of a Premier League football at his feet - suggesting that a return to match action is only a matter of weeks away.

    Ferran Torres' return to action comes at a time when Barcelona and Manchester City are understood to be locked in negotiations over a potential January transfer for the Spain international.

    While Barcelona are quite clearly in financial trouble at present, there is a sense of optimism in some quarters that the Catalan club can come to some sort of arrangement where by payments for a transfer fee are staggered in instalments.

    Manchester City are of course looking to finance a move for a high-profile striker in the coming months, and the sale of Torres - who is not close to his full potential, may be seen as beneficial from the viewpoint of Etihad officials.

