Ferran Torres Reveals 'Respect' For Bayern Munich Star Whom He Labels As 'Reference'

Manchester City star Ferran Torres has revealed his 'respect' for Bayern Munich striker and Polish football legend Robert Lewandowski this week.

The former Valencia forward, who has gone from strength to strength since swapping La Liga for the Premier League, made his mark once again for the Spanish national team on Wednesday night - this time, at the European Championships.

The 21 year-old scored with his first touch since coming on as a second-half substitute for Luis Enrique's men in a 5-0 win over Slovakia in the final group stage game of the tournament.

Speaking during a press conference on Thursday afternoon, Ferran Torres spoke of his goal which received plenty of praise across social media, and also highlighted a 'reference' for him in the game, as calls for Pep Guardiola to start the Spaniard at striker next season continue to intensify.

READ MORE: Man City centre-back set for European move in the coming days

READ MORE: City receive boost as Premier League midfielder leans towards move

Ferran Torres spoke of his back-heeled goal by saying, "Yesterday's goal [for Spain vs Slovakia] was very beautiful and it was special to celebrate it with the fans. I was very excited."

Torres continued by speaking of Bayern Munich and Poland striker Robert Lewandowski, by revealing his admiration for the 33 year-old centre-forward. Torres explained, "I respect Lewandowski and all the forwards very much. He is a reference for me."

Torres' goal against Slovakia at the European Championships takes his total for the national team up to seven goals in 14 appearances - since his international debut back in March of 2020.

READ MORE: Zinchenko opens up on 'most difficult days' of his football life

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano labels Harry Kane information as '100% confirmed'

While Manchester City continue their intense pursuit for a new striker to replace Sergio Aguero, who left the club for FC Barcelona at the start of the month, some are calling for Ferran Torres to see additional game time in the striker position under Pep Guardiola next season.

When utilised as a lone striker, often due to the absence of Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus last season, Torres has impressed and Pep Guardiola has spoken out about the Spaniard's sense and smell for goals.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra