    • October 10, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE

    Ferran Torres Reveals Where His Best Position is Amid Calls For Starting Berth at Striker for Man City

    Manchester City forward Ferran Torres has delivered his verdict on playing down the middle whilst primarily being a winger.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    The 21-year-old has made a fast start to the season for club and country, as he has impressed while being positioned as a centre-forward with seven goals already to his name since August.

    Despite the absence of a recognised striker among their ranks, City have often relied upon Torres to find an avenue to goal, who has continued to impress up top, as he did notably in his side's Champions League group-stage run last season.

    The winger also starred for Spain in their run to the run to the semi-finals of the European Championships after making a strong finish to his first campaign at the Etihad Stadium, during which he netted 13 times in 36 appearances across all competitions.

    READ MORE: Man City's stance on a possible January transfer for Raheem Sterling

    READ MORE: Bundesliga left-back reveals reasons for rejecting Man City

    Following his brace in Spain's 2-1 victory over Italy in the semi-finals of the UEFA Nations League this week, Torres has commented on his ability to operate as a number nine.

    "I consider myself a winger - it's where I show my potential the most, but it's also good to play as a striker," said the former Valencia man in a pre-match press-conference.

    Torres has scored thrice for City so far this season. The attacker added: "The most important thing is to play, the more positions you can cover the better."

    READ MORE: The EIGHT Man City players nominated for Ballon d'Or awards

    READ MORE: Ferran Torres responds to Barcelona transfer links

    Since his arrival to the Etihad Stadium for a fee in the region of £20 million, Torres has often being used as a squad player despite his impressive record when he has been given the nod by Pep Guardiola.

    The Catalan boss has often sung Torres' praises since the start of the campaign, though following the return of Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne from injury, it remains to be seen how crucial a role the Spaniard will play for the Premier League champions.

    City are seeking glory on all fronts again this season, and while the likes of Raheem Sterling and Jack Grealish have been positioned centrally for the Sky Blues, Torres has shown in the recent past that he is the most clinical finisher in the first-team squad.

    You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

    sipa_35417526
    News

    Ferran Torres Reveals Where His Best Position is Amid Calls For Starting Berth at Striker for Man City

    55 seconds ago
    sipa_35448332
    News

    Real Madrid Attempted To Sign Man City Forward FOUR Times

    1 hour ago
    Haaland 11
    Transfer Rumours

    Man City In Line For Major Erling Haaland Transfer Boost Courtesy of £50M Sponsorship Deal

    2 hours ago
    sipa_33364151
    News

    "Southgate Take Notes", "He Could Replace Pep!" - Plenty of Man City Fans React to Key Player Missing Training Due to Injury

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35182561
    Transfer Rumours

    Man City Want 'Guaranteed Replacement' For Star Forward Before Sanctioning High-Profile European Transfer

    3 hours ago
    sipa_35491980
    News

    Roy Keane Compares Man City Star To Legendary American Football Quarterback Tom Brady

    17 hours ago
    sipa_35492776
    News

    Phil Foden Stars for England, John Stones Makes Starting XI Return - Man City International Day Round-Up: Day Four

    17 hours ago
    0_lavia
    News

    Plenty of Man City Fans Argue the Same Point Amid Claims of Raheem Sterling Replacement in January Transfer Window

    20 hours ago