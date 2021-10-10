Ferran Torres Reveals Where His Best Position is Amid Calls For Starting Berth at Striker for Man City

Manchester City forward Ferran Torres has delivered his verdict on playing down the middle whilst primarily being a winger.

The 21-year-old has made a fast start to the season for club and country, as he has impressed while being positioned as a centre-forward with seven goals already to his name since August.

Despite the absence of a recognised striker among their ranks, City have often relied upon Torres to find an avenue to goal, who has continued to impress up top, as he did notably in his side's Champions League group-stage run last season.

The winger also starred for Spain in their run to the run to the semi-finals of the European Championships after making a strong finish to his first campaign at the Etihad Stadium, during which he netted 13 times in 36 appearances across all competitions.

Following his brace in Spain's 2-1 victory over Italy in the semi-finals of the UEFA Nations League this week, Torres has commented on his ability to operate as a number nine.

"I consider myself a winger - it's where I show my potential the most, but it's also good to play as a striker," said the former Valencia man in a pre-match press-conference.

Torres has scored thrice for City so far this season. The attacker added: "The most important thing is to play, the more positions you can cover the better."

Since his arrival to the Etihad Stadium for a fee in the region of £20 million, Torres has often being used as a squad player despite his impressive record when he has been given the nod by Pep Guardiola.

The Catalan boss has often sung Torres' praises since the start of the campaign, though following the return of Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne from injury, it remains to be seen how crucial a role the Spaniard will play for the Premier League champions.

City are seeking glory on all fronts again this season, and while the likes of Raheem Sterling and Jack Grealish have been positioned centrally for the Sky Blues, Torres has shown in the recent past that he is the most clinical finisher in the first-team squad.

