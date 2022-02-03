Sporting Director Reveals Manchester City Buy-Back Clause and First Refusal for Centre-Back

Feyenoord's Sporting Director Frank Arnesen has revealed that Manchester City have both a buy-back clause and first right to refusal when it comes to centre-back Philippe Sandler, who joined the Dutch club on deadline day.

The Dutch side, who are currently third in the Eredivise and six points behind league leaders Ajax, signed Philippe Sandler on a free transfer from Manchester City during the January transfer window.

Sandler joined Manchester City from PEC Zwolle in 2018, with the Blues paying a reported €2.5 million for the Dutch defender. The 24 year-old featured on just two occasions for the Manchester City, featuring in the FA Cup against Rotherham and Carabao Cup versus Burton in 2019.

Sandler was also an used substitute in Manchester City's Community Shield loss to Leicester in August, as a late Kelechi Iheanacho penalty helped the Foxes to a 1-0 win at Wembley Stadium.

Born in Holland, the 24 year-old spent the first-half of the ongoing campaign on loan at City Football Group-owned Troyes in France, and has previously played under former City captain Vincent Kompany at Anderlecht in Belgium.

Sandler signed for Feyenoord on a free transfer during last days of the transfer window, however the Dutch club's Sporting Director has revealed that City have inserted a buy-back clause in the 24 year-old defenders contract.

The Blues also have the right of first refusal, should another club look to sign the centre-back in the future.

Speaking on the details of the deal, Feyenoord Sporting Director Frank Arnesen told Eindhoven Dagblad, as translated by Sport Witness, "We have an option to keep him for one or two more seasons from next summer. Manchester City has the right to buy him back."

"And if a club ever wants to take him over and makes an offer, then City can put down the same amount and make sure he returns there.”

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra