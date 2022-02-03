Skip to main content

Sporting Director Reveals Manchester City Buy-Back Clause and First Refusal for Centre-Back

Feyenoord's Sporting Director Frank Arnesen has revealed that Manchester City have both a buy-back clause and first right to refusal when it comes to centre-back Philippe Sandler, who joined the Dutch club on deadline day.

The Dutch side, who are currently third in the Eredivise and six points behind league leaders Ajax, signed Philippe Sandler on a free transfer from Manchester City during the January transfer window. 

Sandler joined Manchester City from PEC Zwolle in 2018, with the Blues paying a reported €2.5 million for the Dutch defender. The 24 year-old featured on just two occasions for the Manchester City, featuring in the FA Cup against Rotherham and Carabao Cup versus Burton in 2019. 

Sandler was also an used substitute in Manchester City's Community Shield loss to Leicester in August, as a late Kelechi Iheanacho penalty helped the Foxes to a 1-0 win at Wembley Stadium. 

Born in Holland, the 24 year-old spent the first-half of the ongoing campaign on loan at City Football Group-owned Troyes in France, and has previously played under former City captain Vincent Kompany at Anderlecht in Belgium. 

Read More

Sandler signed for Feyenoord on a free transfer during last days of the transfer window, however the Dutch club's Sporting Director has revealed that City have inserted a buy-back clause in the 24 year-old defenders contract. 

The Blues also have the right of first refusal, should another club look to sign the centre-back in the future. 

Speaking on the details of the deal, Feyenoord Sporting Director Frank Arnesen told Eindhoven Dagblad, as translated by Sport Witness, "We have an option to keep him for one or two more seasons from next summer. Manchester City has the right to buy him back." 

"And if a club ever wants to take him over and makes an offer, then City can put down the same amount and make sure he returns there.”

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

imago0038187793h
News

Sporting Director Reveals Manchester City Buy-Back Clause and First Refusal for Centre-Back

38 seconds ago
Araujo agent x Pep
News

Manchester City Boss Pep Guardiola Meets for Dinner With Agent of Barcelona Star Amid Contract Negotiations

1 hour ago
imago1008234356h
News

"We're Building a Dynasty!", "Premier League Title on Lockdown For Two Decades" - Lots of Manchester City Fans React to Double Contract Extension

1 hour ago
imago1006805668h
News

Updated Manchester City Contract Expiry Dates Following Josh Wilson-Esbrand and Oscar Bobb Agreement

2 hours ago
imago1008218206h
News

Joshua Wilson-Esbrand and Oscar Bobb Sign Manchester City Contract Extensions in Bumper Week for Premier League Club

2 hours ago
imago1008511628h
Transfer Rumours

Ilkay Gundogan Attracting Interest from Premier League, Bundesliga and La Liga Clubs - Man City in Talks Over Contract Extension

2 hours ago
Haaland
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City Remain 'Live Option' for Erling Haaland With Real Madrid Pursuit's of Borussia Dortmund Star in Jeopardy

3 hours ago
imago1009351278h
Transfer Rumours

Race to Sign Erling Haaland Cut Down to Two European Super Clubs

3 hours ago