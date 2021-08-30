FIFA 22: Manchester City Player Ratings Predictions - Centre-Backs and Midfielders

With the next edition of the world-famous game franchise coming up, we look at another batch of Manchester City stars to try and guess their ratings in FIFA 22.

FIFA 22 is less than six weeks away from hitting shelves around the country, so we're gearing up for release by predicting the ratings of every single senior Manchester City player ahead of launch.

In the first part of this series, we estimated the ratings of Manchester City's goalkeepers and full-backs, and you can check out the full article here.

Now we're taking a look at the centre-backs and midfielders, with ten more players under the spotlight...



Aymeric Laporte - 86 (was 87)

EA almost never go heavy-handed with downgrades for players who had injury-hit seasons, as long as they still performed to a good level whenever they did manage to get on the pitch.

With that in mind, we think Aymeric Laporte will only see his rating decrease by one this year, and if he has a good season he could easily recover. Remember that he'll have a Spanish base card for the first time ever, so you can link him with stars like Sergio Ramos and Jordi Alba.

Ruben Dias - 85 (was 81)

You might be thinking that Ruben Dias deserves higher than an 85 rating, the same that Toby Alderweireld had last year - and you'd be right.

The trouble is that EA very rarely upgrade players from 81 straight to walkout status. Instead, I think we'll see a respectable enough 85 for Dias this year, with a likely further boost for FIFA 23.

John Stones - 84 (was 80)

Ruben Dias' centre-back partner was equally impressive last year, which is why we predict he'll receive an equal +4 boost. This would put John Stones level with the leaked ratings for Manchester United stars Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Personally, we think Stones deserves better, but we aren't so sure EA will agree this time.

Nathan Aké - 78 (was 79)

Aké is also low on the pecking order at Manchester City, and EA tend to give such players pretty low ratings. We think he'll go down by one from his previous card, and possibly become a non-Rare player too.

Phillipe Sandler - 68 (was 69)

Again, it's hard to guess what EA will do with Philippe Sandler for the next FIFA.

The defender missed most of last season through injury, which will probably see him receive no more than a minor downgrade.

Rodri - 85 (was 85)

One of the only Manchester City players who we don't expect to see receive a new rating in FIFA 22, Rodri was by no means bad last season but probably didn't do enough to earn a walkout-level card.

A downgrade would be seriously unjust after the Spaniard played a big role in Manchester City's title win.

Fernandinho - 83 (was 84)

Fernandinho is the most likely Manchester City player to receive a position change in FIFA 22, with the Brazilian almost exclusively returning to DM last season after being given a centre-back card in FUT 21.

EA Sports have a history of slowly downgrading ageing players, and although 'Dinho is one of Manchester City's all-time greats, we think he'll get the same treatment.

Kevin de Bruyne - 91 (was 91)

De Bruyne had a great season last year, snatching up another PFA Player of the Year award.

Ratings of 92 and above are almost exclusively reserved for Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, and while there are rumours that Robert Lewandowski might finally be given that magic number in 22, we don't expect De Bruyne to hit those heights yet.

Maybe next year...

Bernardo Silva - 86 (was 87)

After a relatively lukewarm individual campaign we can see Bernardo Silva getting a -1 from last year. However, a position change could be a real game-changer for him, with his card far more likely to be popular if he's designated as a midfielder than a winger.

Now that Manchester City have at least three wide players more commonly deployed than Bernardo Silva , we think this is the year that EA will finally recognise his best position.

Ilkay Gundogan - 86 (was 83)

Gundogan has earned a hefty upgrade after his goalscoring heroics in the middle of last season which lifted Manchester City to the Premier League title. Among his stat changes, you can guarantee a significant boost to those shooting attributes.

Do you agree with our predictions? Let us know what you think!

You can also check out Part One of our FIFA 22 rating predictions here, including Manchester City's goalkeepers and full-backs!

