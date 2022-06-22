Filip Stevanovic has returned to Manchester City Early From His Loan At SC Heerenveen

The winger was in the middle of a two-year loan at Eredivisie side SC Heerenveen but that spell has been cut short with both sides agreeing to terminate the loan.

Stevanovic spent the entirety of the 2021/22 season at Heerenveen but will not be spending another year at the club.

Filip Stevanovic in action IMAGO / Pro Shots

Apparently the reason for cutting the loan short was because the collaboration yielded 'not the desired effect', reported the Frisian club.

Ferry de Haan, technical manager of SC Heerenveen, said: "It is a pity that Filip's stay at sc Heerenveen did not turn out to be what those involved had expected. We think it is better for all parties that we stop the cooperation earlier."

The 19-year-old played 21 games in the Eredivisie scoring only one goal and getting one assist, he also played three games in the KNVB Beker scoring once in the first round of the competition.

The Serbian spent his youth career with Partzian Belgrade and went onto make 74 competitive appearances for the club scoring 13 goals and getting five assists before Manchester City signed him in 2021 with high hopes he would develop into a star.

He is yet to make his debut for Pep Guardiola's side with another loan deal likely to be the case this transfer window.

