Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Filip Stevanovic has returned to Manchester City Early From His Loan At SC Heerenveen

The winger was in the middle of a two-year loan at Eredivisie side SC Heerenveen but that spell has been cut short with both sides agreeing to terminate the loan. 

Stevanovic spent the entirety of the 2021/22 season at Heerenveen but will not be spending another year at the club.

Filip Stevanovic

Filip Stevanovic in action

Apparently the reason for cutting the loan short was because the collaboration yielded 'not the desired effect', reported the Frisian club.

Ferry de Haan, technical manager of SC Heerenveen, said: "It is a pity that Filip's stay at sc Heerenveen did not turn out to be what those involved had expected. We think it is better for all parties that we stop the cooperation earlier."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The 19-year-old played 21 games in the Eredivisie scoring only one goal and getting one assist, he also played three games in the KNVB Beker scoring once in the first round of the competition.

The Serbian spent his youth career with Partzian Belgrade and went onto make 74 competitive appearances for the club scoring 13 goals and getting five assists before Manchester City signed him in 2021 with high hopes he would develop into a star.

He is yet to make his debut for Pep Guardiola's side with another loan deal likely to be the case this transfer window.

                                        Read More Manchester City Coverage

imago1012618378h
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Legend Vincent Kompany Keen To Secure Starlet Taylor Harwood-Bellis

By Jake Mahon1 hour ago
Sterling vs Norwich Away
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City And England Star Raheem Sterling's Future Undecided Amid Chelsea Interest

By Jake Mahon2 hours ago
Kalvin Phillips in action for England
Transfer Rumours

Report: Leeds United Yet To Receive Formal Offer From Manchester City For Midfielder Kalvin Phillips

By Dylan Mcbennett6 hours ago
Can Pep Guardiola convince Neymar to join Manchester City?
Features/Opinions

Neymar Set To Leave PSG, Could Pep Guardiola Tempt Him To Join Manchester City?

By Dylan Mcbennett16 hours ago
Jesus vs Brentford Away
Transfer Rumours

Report: Fabrizio Romano Gives Gabriel Jesus Transfer Update- Brazil Striker Close To Joining Arsenal

By Jake Mahon17 hours ago
imago0028434461h
News

'Difficult'- Manchester City Legend Pablo Zabaleta Comments On Barcelona Interest In Bernardo Silva

By Jake Mahon19 hours ago
Matheus Nunes claps the Sporting Lisbon Fans
Transfer Rumours

Report: Pep Guardiola May Get Matheus Nunes Wish As Manchester City Join Race

By Dylan Mcbennett19 hours ago
Etihad Stadium View Cover
News

Report: Manchester City's Head Of Youth Recruitment 'Close' To Joining Southampton

By Jake Mahon20 hours ago