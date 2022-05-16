"Fingers Crossed!" - Jack Grealish Looks Ahead to Premier League Final Day Against Former Club Aston Villa

Jack Grealish has previewed the upcoming epic clash between Manchester City and his former club Aston Villa on the final day of the season, after an impressive personal display against West Ham on Sunday afternoon.

On a day where Manchester City were light years away from their free-flowing best, Jack Grealish was arguably the visitors’ stand-out player, as they drew 2-2 against West Ham.

Scoring a stunning 49th minute volleyed equaliser to get Manchester City back into the contest, the England international’s quick feet and superb ball-carrying ability caused Vladimir Coufal all kinds of problems on Sunday afternoon.

With the £100 million man rising to the challenge at the London Stadium, Jack Grealish’s personal motivations may receive an unsurprising boostm as he now has the chance to win his first Premier League title with a win against former side Aston Villa.

IMAGO / Sportimage Speaking after sharing the spoils with David Moyes’ side, the winger previewed Manchester City's title decider against the Villains, saying, “You want to make it as easier as you can for yourselves. We have a great home record, all our fans will be behind it, it will be a great day." IMAGO / Sportimage "Fingers crossed, we can go and get the win”, he continued. IMAGO / NurPhoto

Much like Pep Guardiola, who stated that it was an ‘incredible privilege’ to fight for the title at the Etihad Stadium, the Englishman has also focused on the home advantage that gives the league leaders an edge over Steven Gerrard’s men on the final day.

While the 26-year old chose to keep his eyes perched on the prospect of becoming Premier League champions instead of addressing the element of beating his boyhood club, it is likely to be an added motivation for the Birmingham-born forward.

With Jack Grealish making a cameo at Villa Park in the reverse fixture this term, his impressive showing against the Hammers could mean he starts from the off against his former club, and can show them what they are missing on a day of epic proportions.

