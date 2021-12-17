"Finished Club", "Striker-Less FC" - Many Man City Fans Furious Following Update on January Transfer Plans

A series of Manchester City supporters have taken to social media to react to a new update outlining the Premier League champions' plans for the upcoming transfer window in January.

The Sky Blues have been linked with a blockbuster move for a world-class striker since Sergio Aguero's move to Barcelona in the summer.

However, their failure to complete a deal for Tottenham talisman Harry Kane meant that Pep Guardiola's side were left without a recognised centre-forward in their ranks despite spending £100 million to sign Jack Grealish from Aston Villa.

Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland and Fiorentina's Dusan Vlahovic have been reported to BE high on Manchester City's wishlist in recent months, as the five-time Premier League champions look to end their search for the final piece of their attacking puzzle.

According to the latest information of Stuart Brennan of Manchester Evening News, Manchester City do not plan to make any additions to their squad in the January transfer window, and that the only business the club are likely to engage in would be sorting potential loans for young players.

It has further been stated that Borussia Dortmund are unlikely to sanction a mid-season sale for Erling Haaland, while there is currently no indication that the Manchester side will move to sign the Norwegian or Dusan Vlahovic, who will be available for a fee in the region of €70 million in January.

A host of Manchester City supporters have been calling for the acquisition of a top striker to compete on all fronts and possibly go one step further in Europe after a heartbreaking defeat to Chelsea in the Champions League final last term.

Following the recent update on City's transfer plans for the next month, plenty of fans have taken to social media to express their disappointment at the news, which is likely to see Guardiola retain the entirety of his squad for the rest of the campaign unless Ferran Torres completes a move to Barcelona.

