"First Game in the Group and We Talk About the Latter Stages? - Pep Guardiola Quizzed on Man City's Champions League Journey

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola spoken out on whether or not his squad has learned from last season's Champions League final defeat to Chelsea.

It is well known that in this era of roaring success for Manchester City, the UEFA Champions League is the one trophy that has evaded the club. Many believe that Pep Guardiola was brought to the club to deliver that prestigious title, however it has not yet played out that way.

In the 2020/21 campaign the Blues came as close as they had ever come before, losing 1-0 to Chelsea in the competition's final match.

And as the Premier League champions are set to kick off their Champions League campaign this season in a tough group, Pep Guardiola was asked if he and the squad had learned anything from the exciting run to the final of last season.

"The first game in the group stage and we talk about the latter stages?" Guardiola said in his press conference ahead of Wednesday's clash with RB Leipzig.

"We have to deserve to be there. Every season is different. We made an incredible tournament and we made an incredible group stage. Now we start the new one."

With a heartbreaking loss in the Champions League final, many are interested in how the squad will respond this season as they look to replicate, and better their success of last season.

Pep Guardiola had this to say when asked if they had gotten over the disappointing end to the campaign last season.

"Sport is always a new challenge. What happened in the past happened in the past. We start this competition fortunate to be involved and try to win the first game of many. All group stages are difficult and we're going to do a good game tomorrow," he said.

The Blues could find it tough as they enter the most competitive Champions League group they have taken part in for quite some time - with PSG, RB Leipzig, and Club Brugge all standing in the way of Manchester City's route to the knock-out rounds.

