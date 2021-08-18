First Images Of Man City's 2022 Puma Training Range Leaked

A range of Manchester City products set to be released in 2022 have been leaked by OFOBALL this week.

Ahead of the 2021/2022 campaign, Manchester City recently released their first and second kits for the new season, with the third kit expected to be released on Wednesday night.

The designs of the two respective strips were generally well-received by the Manchester City faithful - with the white away kit receiving particularly strong praise.

However, the innovative design of the third strip as seen in various leaked images received an overwhelmingly negative response, with many fans scornfully deeming the navy strip to be reminiscent of a standard training kit.

In line with Manchester City releasing new products this week, fresh images have been leaked that depict a range of products to be released in the foreseeable future.

As per football product specialists OFOBALL, images of upcoming Manchester City products have been leaked, and the reception to the products has been mixed.

Eight images of upcoming products were released by Ofoball and the images depict the designs of four training tops and four jackets, all to be released in 2022.

Six of the eight designs that draw direct inspiration from the club's first, second and third kits for the 2021/22 campaign have received mostly positive responses from City fans - particularly the new range of jackets.

However, a jacket and a training shirt featuring a bold multicoloured design not reminiscent of the club’s kits for this season and mockingly likened by one Twitter user to a Technicolour Dreamcoat, has been received poorly.

The latest leaks of upcoming Manchester City merchandise represent the latest in a series of hit-and-miss designs by Puma. However, aside from the unusual multi-coloured design, most of the leaked products have been well-received.

The new range of training shirts and jackets are expected to be released in 2022, and will be available to purchase from the club’s online store, along with a selection of retailers.

