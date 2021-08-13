First Images Of Man City’s Champions League Kits Leaked

Manchester City’s goalkeeper kits for the upcoming Champions League campaign have been leaked.

Ahead of the upcoming campaign, Manchester City have been gradually releasing next season's kits, with the Champions League goalkeeper strip the latest to be leaked.

The Premier League champions have already released the home and away strips for the upcoming campaign, and both have been positively received by the Manchester City faithful.

Whilst not yet released, pictures of the club’s third kit for the 2021/2022 campaign were leaked in late July, and the design of the navy-blue strip was met with an overwhelmingly negative reaction.

On Wednesday, images of another of Manchester City's new kits were leaked.

As published by Footy Headlines, the first images of Manchester City’s 2021/22 UEFA Champions League goalkeeper kits have been leaked, and the design of the kit is evidently similar to the design of the third kit which was widely panned.

Fellow Puma-affiliated clubs such as AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund and Marseille also have similarly designed third strips.

As shown in the leaked images published by Footy Headlines, the new third kit goalkeeper home shirt utilises a similar design to the club’s poorly received third kit.

However, the colour of the strip is teal with black, whilst the shirt lacks the jacquard print featured on the club’s navy blue third kit.

The source also published images of the club’s new third kit goalkeeper away shirt, which is bright pink along with a white trim, the design is also without the jacquard print seen on the navy strip.

Rather predictably, the leaked images were widely panned by Manchester City supporters, whilst some fans across social media have even called for the club to terminate their partnership with Puma due to the perceived poor design.

Many fans have compared the controversial design of these third kits to that of a standard t-shirt or a training kit, and it appears that the strip may not be a particularly popular product on the club’s online store when it is released later this month.

