    October 13, 2021
    First Images of Man City 2022 ‘Puma King’ Shirt Leaked

    An upcoming Manchester City jersey to be released in 2022 has been leaked by Footy Headlines this week.
    In 2019, Puma replaced Nike as the club’s official sportswear partner, and since then Manchester City fans have had a fairly mixed reaction to many of the products that the German manufacturer have produced.

    For instance, the club’s home and away strips for the 2021/22 campaign have proven to be popular with the Manchester City faithful, whilst the third kit was widely detested, and consequently is seldom seen at the Etihad Stadium on matchdays.

    Fresh images depicting a Manchester City inspired jersey as part of Puma’s upcoming ‘Puma King’ collection has been leaked this week.

    Described as a ‘special Puma Manchester City "Football Heritage" jersey’, images portraying a soon to be released Manchester City shirt have been published by Footy Headlines.

    The source states that the clothing piece ‘is part of the brand's Puma King jersey collection’ to be released in the spring of next year.

    However, it should be noted that the shirt will not be ‘worn in official games’ – indicating that the design is merely leisurewear.

    Footy Headlines describes the jersey as ‘a bold and modern colour combo’ that ‘combines a light blue base with coral-pink logos,’ whilst the sleeves of the design are ‘in navy’.

    In addition to this, the source also relays that the shirt ‘will be released in March 2022’ and will retail at ‘80 USD’ – approximately £59, and will be available to purchase from the club's online store along with a selection of retailers.

    (Photo via Footy Headlines)

    (Photo via Footy Headlines)

    Each year, Puma produce several clothing ranges such as the popular ‘Madchester’ products often worn by Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola on the touchline during the team’s matches, and the ‘Puma King’ range appears to be the latest line produced by the German sportswear brand.

    Following the publication of the leaked image, it remains to be seen whether the shirt - which is based on the same design as the Puma King jerseys of fellow Puma associated clubs Borussia Dortmund and Marseille - will prove to be popular with Manchester City’s fanbase. 

