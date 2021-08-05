First Interview: Man City Director of Football Reflects on Jack Grealish Signing

Manchester City's director of football Txiki Begiristain has spoken to the club's official website in the wake of the their capture of Jack Grealish from Aston Villa.

The England international has completed his eagerly-awaited move to City on Thursday afternoon, for a British-record transfer fee of £100 million.

Signing a six-year contract at the Etihad Stadium, the 25-year-old will be donning the number ten shirt this season, and is expected to form a midfield duo alongside Kevin De Bruyne.

City's director of football Txiki Begiristain, who was seen by many to have been at the heart of getting the transfer across the line, revealed his opening thoughts at the player making the switch to the east side of Manchester.

He said: "Jack (Grealish)’s development over the past few seasons both for club and country has been plain for everybody to see," as quoted by the club's official website.

"His natural talent together with his commitment to improve as a player, has seen him become one of the most exciting attacking players in world football today.

“I am certain that the fans are going to love seeing him in our team. Pep (Guardiola) loves the way he plays, and we all feel he is an ideal fit for City. Our style and his style are a perfect match. I’m excited to watch him over the coming years.”

There is a possibility that Jack Grealish could now be available for City's upcoming Community Shield clash against Leicester City at Wembley on Saturday, handing the former Villa captain the chance to win his first piece of silverware in his very first game for his new side.

However, should Guardiola not wish to take the risk given Grealish's exertions at the European Championships in the summer, City's new recruit could certainly be involved in the Premier League opener against Tottenham on August 15.

