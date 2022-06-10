First Look at Erling Haaland in a Manchester City Kit

On the 10th May 2022, Manchester City announced the signing of Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland for the sum of £51 million. With a buzz around the Etihad and huge anticipation for the Norwegians arrival, City's new marksman has shared a picture of himself in a Manchester City kit.

With the transfer window now open, it is only a matter of time before Haaland is unveiled to the City supporters, the dynamic forward today gave us a glimpse of what is to come.

Pep's latest acquisition will be following in his fathers (Alf-Inge Haaland) footsteps as seen in his recent sentimental Twitter post.

Alongside the opportunity to win trophies under a manager like Pep Guardiola, this post perhaps sheds some more light on Haalands motives behind choosing City, after all any club capable of securing his signature was interested in doing so. It seems Haaland has been a 'Citizen' for more than just the last month.

Erling Haaland has ascended up the footballing ladder to become an elite European striker in a staggering amount of time, breaking records left, right and centre in the process.

Staggeringly, the number '9' has had 37 goal involvements in 30 games this season, 29 of these being goals. Scoring goals is Haaland's bread and butter, the thought of him doing that in a City shirt next year is a frightening prospect.

Read More Manchester City Coverage