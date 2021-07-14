First Man City Pre-Season Fixture Details Revealed - Two More Games Expected

Manchester City have confirmed the details of their first pre-season game ahead of the 2021/2022 season, as preparations for the new campaign begin to come together.

With the season now less than one month away, fans are beginning to wonder how Pep Guardiola's side will gear up for the new campaign, where they will be looking to protect their Premier League crown for the third time under the Catalan boss.

On Wednesday afternoon, the club confirmed their first pre-season fixture ahead of the Community Shield curtain-raiser against the winners of the FA Cup - Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City.

Who will Manchester City be facing?

Manchester City will take on Preston North End in their first pre-season fixture ahead of the 2021/2022 season, with the Championship outfit travelling to the Academy Stadium to take on Pep Guardiola's side.

When and where will the match take place?

Manchester City will host Preston on Tuesday 27th July, with kick-off scheduled for 19:00 BST at the Academy Stadium - located within the heart of the City Football Academy set-up.

What else do I need to know about the game?

Manchester City vs Preston in late July will provide fans with the first opportunity to see players in the brand new 2021/2022 home kit.

The game will also host fans, and while ticket details are still yet to be confirmed, the 'Freedom Date' confirmed by the British Government for July 19th could mean that the stadium welcomes a full capacity for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

For fans who won't be fortunate enough to get tickets for the game, Manchester City have confirmed that supporters will be able to follow the action via a CITY+ subscription.

The full club statement can be found here.

What players could be involved against Preston?

Players involved in the recently concluded tournaments will not take part in the initial stages of preparations, and most likely including the now confirmed clash against Preston North End.

This will include the likes of the English contingent in John Stones, Raheem Sterling, Kyle Walker and Phil Foden, along with Manchester City’s Brazilian players namely Gabriel Jesus and Ederson.

Nevertheless, Pep Guardiola will have the likes of club captain Fernandinho, Riyad Mahrez, Zack Steffen and Benjamin Mendy along with a host of impressive youngsters from the City Football Academy at his disposal to begin with, including Liam Delap and Romeo Lavia.

Who else are Manchester City expected to play?

After the clash with Preston North End at the end of this month, Manchester City are then expected to face fellow City Football Group-owned and Ligue 1 outfit Troyes ahead of the campaign.

Then, Manchester City will embark on their first competitive fixture of the new season, as they face Leicester City under the Wembley arch, in the Community Shield on Saturday 7th August.

There is also an understanding that Manchester City will travel to take on FC Barcelona in a charity fixture towards the end of August - after the Premier League campaign has already begun.

