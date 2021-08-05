First Photos: Jack Grealish Spotted Leaving Man City Training Centre Following Medical

The first photos of Jack Grealish in Manchester have emerged on Thursday afternoon, after the now former Aston Villa captain completed his medical at Manchester City's training base.

The 25 year-old arrived in Manchester on Wednesday evening, after spending the last few days training with Dean Smith's Aston Villa squad at their pre-season London training hub - following his return from summer holidays.

Jack Grealish's late return from holiday was due to his prolonged participation at the European Championships, but the midfielder could return to match action as soon as Saturday evening when Manchester City take on Leicester in the Community Shield.

However, ahead of the game, Grealish still has the various formalities to complete with Manchester City, before the club can officially announce his transfer in the coming hours, and ahead of that confirmation, the first photos have emerged of the player in the North-West.

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano hands City fans with 'Here We Go' confirmation

READ MORE: Portuguese duo Manchester City bound, claims ex-player

Courtesy of the Sun newspaper, Jack Grealish has been spotted in the back of a car leaving the City Football Academy after completing his Manchester City medical on Thursday afternoon.

Grealish can be seen wearing the brand new Manchester City training gear, and is now expected to undergo the various media duties including photographs and interviews ahead of the official unveiling - which some sources suggest could come as soon as Thursday night.

The Sun also state that an official announcement from the club could come within 'a matter of hours'.

READ MORE: John Stones closes in on bumper new Man City contract

READ MORE: Plans for the number 10 shirt amid Grealish and Kane reports

As per the information of the ever-reliable Fabrizio Romano, who has been covering the story extensively in recent weeks and months, Jack Grealish has put pen-to-paper on his Manchester City contract, in a deal that runs until June 2026.

Romano also confirms that Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has already been speaking directly with Jack Grealish, after the 25 year-old completed his switch from Aston Villa earlier today.

Following on from the signing of Grealish this week, City are expected to intensify their efforts to sign Tottenham striker Harry Kane - who is pushing from his side to join his England international teammate at the Etihad Stadium this summer.

Spurs chief Daniel Levy is continuing to hold out for a transfer fee in the region of £150 million, however Manchester City are understood to be wanting to meet at a very maximum sum of £130 million.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra