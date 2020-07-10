City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

First reports of CAS appeal outcome - Man City to be 'completely exonerated'

harryasiddall

The word from inside Manchester City is 'sounding like' they will be completely exonerated by CAS over UEFA's allegations - however nothing is confirmed as yet, according to Ian Cheeseman. 

In February, Manchester City were handed a two-year Champions League ban by UEFA after breaching numerous Financial FairPlay regulations. The club immediately released a statement assuring fans that the allegations were completely false and that they would be appealing to the Court of Arbitration for Sport about the decision.

manchester-city-v-atalanta-group-c-uefa-champions-league

After the COVID-19 pandemic delayed proceedings, video links were set up for the court to hear both points of view over a three-day period. After that concluded, Manchester City agreed that they were happy with how the process was handled and were confident about a resolution.

Now, Ian Cheeseman, has claimed that the noise coming from the club is 'sounding like' they have been 'completely exonerated' of any ban or fine.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Sergio Aguero fitness update ahead of Champions League clash - Pep Guardiola Press Conference Highlights (vs Brighton)

After a vintage David Silva performance on Wednesday night, attentions turn to the south-coast, where Manchester City take on Brighton in the Premier League. Earlier this morning, Manchester City learned their quarter final opponents will be either Lyon or Juventus, should the Blues navigate their way past Real Madrid.

harryasiddall

'Everything is in place' - Man City hit by reports that defender has agreed to join Barcelona

Eric Garcia wants to rejoin Barcelona and 'everything is in place' for a move, claims Guillem Balague.

markgough96

Man City receive significant update in possible move for Bayern Munich midfielder

Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago is uninterested in a move to City, says Athletic journalist David Ornstein.

markgough96

by

ScottKennedy

Key Man City player set to demand an 'improved contract' as club faces uncertain future

Kevin de Bruyne will ask for an improved contract to compensate him for lost revenue should City lose its CAS appeal, reports HBvL.

markgough96

Man City targeted Bayern Munich star as potential Leroy Sane replacement - director 'pushed until the end'

Manchester City wanted to sign Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman as part of a swap deal for the outgoing Leroy Sané, according to SPORT BILD.

Nathan Allen

Man City ready to make 'strong economic investment' for La Liga winger

Manchester City intend to complete the signing of Valencia winger Ferran Torres (20) this summer, following the departure of Leroy Sane to Bayern Munich, according to CadenaSER in Valencia.

Freddie Pye

Wolves star set for transfer tussle as Man City & Juventus move ahead of Barcelona in pursuit of player

Wolves winger Adama Traore (24), is a target for City, Juventus and Barcelona, report ESPN.

markgough96

Five Things We Learned: Manchester City 5-0 Newcastle United (Premier League)

Manchester City swatted aside Newcastle United at the Etihad Stadium to tighten their grip on a second-place finish in the Premier League.

Nathan Allen

Man City given major transfer boost as Serie A side drop £100m asking price

City's move for Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly could be a step closer after IndyFootball reported that Napoli will settle for £70m for the defender.

markgough96

"That was maybe one of the best performances he gave this season." - Pep Guardiola makes bold claim on star striker

Pep Guardiola has made a bold claim in Tuesdays pre-match press conference about star striker Gabriel Jesus; claiming Sunday's game in which Manchester City fell to a narrow defeat to Southampton was "one of the best performances he's gave this season".

harryasiddall

by

balearic john