First reports of CAS appeal outcome - Man City to be 'completely exonerated'

The word from inside Manchester City is 'sounding like' they will be completely exonerated by CAS over UEFA's allegations - however nothing is confirmed as yet, according to Ian Cheeseman.

In February, Manchester City were handed a two-year Champions League ban by UEFA after breaching numerous Financial FairPlay regulations. The club immediately released a statement assuring fans that the allegations were completely false and that they would be appealing to the Court of Arbitration for Sport about the decision.

After the COVID-19 pandemic delayed proceedings, video links were set up for the court to hear both points of view over a three-day period. After that concluded, Manchester City agreed that they were happy with how the process was handled and were confident about a resolution.

Now, Ian Cheeseman, has claimed that the noise coming from the club is 'sounding like' they have been 'completely exonerated' of any ban or fine.

