Five Man City Stars Named in Best Premier League XI From 2021/2022 Season - Liverpool and Chelsea Players Also Feature

Five Manchester City players have been named in the best Premier League XI from the 2021/2022 season so far, according to the latest study from CIES Football Observatory.

The 2021/22 campaign has been all smiles for Manchester City, topping their Champions League group with one game to spare while also sitting three points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

Despite sceptics doubting the Sky Blues as a threat to major honours going into this season, largely due to their failure to sign a striker last summer, Pep Guardiola’s well-oiled machine has been unstoppable operating with a false nine system.

These players include a defensive trio of Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, and Joao Cancelo, complemented by a midfield pairing of Rodri and Bernardo Silva.

Five Liverpool players consisting of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane have also made the team, while Chelsea's number one between the sticks Edouard Mendy completes the XI.

The criteria for picking players was based on those who have played a minimum of 900 domestic league minutes this season, while utilising the CIES Performance Index, powered by Opta data.

It is testament to how tremendous this Manchester City team have been in the Premier League this season, that five of the club’s stars have been selected to be a part of this XI.

With Bernardo Silva and Rodri arguably being the best two midfielders in Europe on form, Ruben Dias being the best centre-half in the world since last season, Aymeric Laporte forming one half of the centre-back partnership with the best defensive record in England, and Joao Cancelo having a case for being the most in-form full-back in the world, the picks have truly been made on merit.

