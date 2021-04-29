Five Man City stars named in EA Sports Premier League Team of the Season

Manchester City have five representatives in the EA Sports Premier League Team of the Season on FIFA 21 Ultimate Team, as confirmed on Thursday afternoon.

Pep Guardiola's side are cruising towards their third Premier League title in just four seasons, and ahead of the weekend's action, are within a maximum of six points from retaining their rightful crown from the current holders Liverpool.

After an impressive season from a number of players at the Etihad Stadium, EA Sports have today announced their Premier League Team of the Season on FIFA Ultimate Team, which includes five of Manchester City's best performers.

Ederson is the first name among the five, with the Brazilian goalkeeper charging towards the Premier League Golden Glove award. The City goalkeeper is currently on 17 clean sheets for the campaign - which is two more than Chelsea's Edouard Mendy.

Joining the man between the sticks is Portuguese centre-back Ruben Dias - who is only in his debut season in the English top-flight. Since making the move from Benfica at the end of the summer transfer window, the 23 year-old has revolutionised Pep Guardiola's defence, and has largely been credited for the remarkable rise of his partner John Stones.

Completing the defensive representatives is Dias' Portugal international teammate, Joao Cancelo. After a relatively under par opening season in England since making the switch from Juventus in 2019, Cancelo has since rocketed in performance levels, playing a multitude of roles under Guardiola this season. While playing in his usual right-back slot, Cancelo has also been utilised at left-back, and as a defensive midfielder.

Up next is Ilkay Gundogan, who is currently going through his best ever season in front of goal, scoring a remarkable 12 goals and registering a further two assists in his 25 league appearances. The German has been essential to the club's form, also playing a multitude of different roles across the midfield, and often finding himself in the false nine role during the absence of Gabriel Jesus and Sergio Aguero.

The final name will come as no surprise: Kevin de Bruyne. Just when you think the Belgian couldn't get any better, he does, and he finds a way of showing the rest of the football world precisely why he is the best in his position at present. The 29 year-old has been directly involved in 19 goals in just 24 league appearances and is set to play a major role in Pep Guardiola's final push for a third Premier League title.

Full EA Sports Premier League Team of the Season:

