FIVE Man City Stars Nominated For 2021 Ballon d'Or - Full List Confirmed
After a season of major domestic success, in the form of a third Premier League title in four seasons and a fourth consecutive Carabao Cup title, it comes as no surprise to see several of Pep Guardiola's squad nominated for high-profile awards.
This week sees France Football reveal the leading nominees for the 2021 Ballon d'Or, and Manchester City supporters will be pleased to know that five first-team stars have been nominated for the title alongside some of the biggest names in the game.
As per France Football's announcement on Friday, the following Manchester City players have been named within the final 30 nominees for the 2021 Ballon d'Or award alongside the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Cristiano Ronaldo.
Alongside Manchester City's first-team talents, several other big names from across the professional football community, with the final list of 30 nominees as follows:
Nicolo Barella
Karim Benzema
Leonardo Bonucci
Kevin De Bruyne
Giorgio Chiellini
Cristiano Ronaldo
Ruben Dias
Gianluigi Donnarumma
Bruno Fernandes
Phil Foden
Erling Haaland
Jorginho
Harry Kane
N'Golo Kante
Simon Kjaer
Cesar Azpilicueta
Robert Lewandowski
Romelu Lukaku
Riyad Mahrez
Lautaro Martinez
Kylian Mbappe
Lionel Messi
Luka Modric
Gerard Moreno
Mason Mount
Neymar
Pedri
Mohamed Salah
Raheem Sterling
Luis Suarez
