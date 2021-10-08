FIVE Man City Stars Nominated For 2021 Ballon d'Or - Full List Confirmed

Manchester City have five first-team stars nominated for the 2021 edition of the Ballon d'Or by France Football.

After a season of major domestic success, in the form of a third Premier League title in four seasons and a fourth consecutive Carabao Cup title, it comes as no surprise to see several of Pep Guardiola's squad nominated for high-profile awards.

This week sees France Football reveal the leading nominees for the 2021 Ballon d'Or, and Manchester City supporters will be pleased to know that five first-team stars have been nominated for the title alongside some of the biggest names in the game.

As per France Football's announcement on Friday, the following Manchester City players have been named within the final 30 nominees for the 2021 Ballon d'Or award alongside the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Alongside Manchester City's first-team talents, several other big names from across the professional football community, with the final list of 30 nominees as follows:

Nicolo Barella

Karim Benzema

Leonardo Bonucci

Kevin De Bruyne

Giorgio Chiellini

Cristiano Ronaldo

Ruben Dias

Gianluigi Donnarumma

Bruno Fernandes

Phil Foden

Erling Haaland

Jorginho

Harry Kane

N'Golo Kante

Simon Kjaer

Cesar Azpilicueta

Robert Lewandowski

Romelu Lukaku

Riyad Mahrez

Lautaro Martinez

Kylian Mbappe

Lionel Messi

Luka Modric

Gerard Moreno

Mason Mount

Neymar

Pedri

Mohamed Salah

Raheem Sterling

Luis Suarez

