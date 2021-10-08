    • October 8, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE

    FIVE Man City Stars Nominated For 2021 Ballon d'Or - Full List Confirmed

    Manchester City have five first-team stars nominated for the 2021 edition of the Ballon d'Or by France Football.
    Author:
    Updated:
    Original:

    After a season of major domestic success, in the form of a third Premier League title in four seasons and a fourth consecutive Carabao Cup title, it comes as no surprise to see several of Pep Guardiola's squad nominated for high-profile awards.

    This week sees France Football reveal the leading nominees for the 2021 Ballon d'Or, and Manchester City supporters will be pleased to know that five first-team stars have been nominated for the title alongside some of the biggest names in the game.

    READ MORE: Man City legend offers to speak with Erling Haaland representative

    READ MORE: Kevin De Bruyne admits regret over pain-killing ankle injection

    As per France Football's announcement on Friday, the following Manchester City players have been named within the final 30 nominees for the 2021 Ballon d'Or award alongside the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Cristiano Ronaldo.

    Kevin De Bruyne

    Ruben Dias

    Phil Foden

    Riyad Mahrez

    Raheem Sterling

    READ MORE: Man City noted as having 40% chance of signing 21-goal striker

    READ MORE: Pep Guardiola drives City charge for major Carabao Cup rule change

    Alongside Manchester City's first-team talents, several other big names from across the professional football community, with the final list of 30 nominees as follows:

    Nicolo Barella

    Karim Benzema

    Leonardo Bonucci

    Kevin De Bruyne

    Giorgio Chiellini

    Cristiano Ronaldo

    Ruben Dias

    Gianluigi Donnarumma

    Bruno Fernandes

    Phil Foden

    Erling Haaland

    Jorginho

    Harry Kane

    N'Golo Kante

    Simon Kjaer

    Cesar Azpilicueta

    Robert Lewandowski

    Romelu Lukaku

    Riyad Mahrez

    Lautaro Martinez

    Kylian Mbappe

    Lionel Messi

    Luka Modric

    Gerard Moreno

    Mason Mount

    Neymar

    Pedri

    Mohamed Salah

    Raheem Sterling

    Luis Suarez

    More to follow.

    You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra 

    sipa_33492835
    News

    FIVE Man City Stars Nominated For 2021 Ballon d'Or - Full List Confirmed

    4 minutes ago
    sipa_34752003
    News

    Man City’s Ederson Nominated For 2021 Yashin Trophy - Chelsea, Bayern Munich, and Real Madrid Stars Also Named

    28 minutes ago
    Lautaro 2
    Transfer Rumours

    Man City May Opt For Alternative Serie A Target Despite Dusan Vlahovic Availability - €90M Sounded Out

    56 minutes ago
    sipa_32249445
    News

    Oleksandr Zinchenko Provides Major Injury Update Ahead of Pending Man City Return

    2 hours ago
    sipa_32998883
    Transfer Rumours

    Man City Reject Seven-Figure Bid From Premier League Side For Midfielder - Two Other Teams 'Keeping Tabs' On Player

    3 hours ago
    sipa_35114768
    Transfer Rumours

    Man City Forward 'Refusing' to Accept Contract Renewal - Player Preferring 'Loan With Mandatory Purchase Option' to Barcelona

    4 hours ago
    dsc05908
    News

    "The Disrespect", "He's Worth £80M If Not More" - Many Man City Fans React to Emerging Transfer News About Breakthrough Star

    5 hours ago
    sipa_33316670
    News

    Man City Legend Returns to Club in Coaching Role as Part of New Premier League Programme

    6 hours ago