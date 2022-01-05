Five Managers That Could Replace Pep Guardiola at Manchester City

With links continuing to swirl surrounding Pep Guardiola's potential successor at Manchester City, we have taken a look at five different candidates for the role.

Replacing possibly the greatest manager Manchester City have ever had will be a near-impossible task for those making the crucial decision at the offices within the Etihad Stadium.

However, with the Catalan manager's contract expiring at the end of next season, the club hierarchy will need to plan for a future possibly without Pep Guardiola and identify his potential successor.

We have taken a look at five candidates to take on the role:

Erik Ten-Hag (Ajax)

The Dutchman has been heralded as one of the finest tacticians in Europe for a couple of years now. Most notably taking his young Ajax side all the way to the Champions League semi-final in 2018/19.

Earlier last month, the Daily Mail reported Ten-Hag 'was on the shortlist' of candidates to replace Guardiola at Manchester City. Although, they will face stiff competition from Manchester United, who are on the lookout for a permanent boss themselves.

Brendan Rodgers (Leicester City)

After successful spells at Celtic and Leicester City, Brendan Rodgers may feel like it is - once again - time for a step up in management.

His promising but ultimately unsuccessful tenure as Liverpool boss left people wondering whether Rodgers would ever return to top-level management again.

According to Jonathan Northcroft on the Transfer Window podcast back in November, Manchester City 'have been working on Brendan Rodgers for years'.

Whether they do actually see him as Guardiola's successor is another question, and one that will be answered sooner rather than later.

Luis Enrique (Spain)

Enrique has had no solid links with the job as it stands, but his style of play is the nearest to Pep Guardiola's you will find across Europe - so he will naturally be someone Manchester City looks at.

Currently in charge of the Spanish National Team, next year's winter World Cup could determine a lot when it comes to how highly the club rates his chances in succeeding the Catalan.

Julian Nagelsmann (Bayern Munich)

An open admirer of Pep Guardiola, Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann is one of the highest-rated coaches in Europe.

Speaking to the Times last year, the German boss admitted he loves managing in the Bundesliga and is focussed on the five-year contract he has at Bayern Munich.

That likely rules him out of the race if Guardiola decides to leave next season. But if the Catalan extends, this one remains a possibility.

Mikel Arteta (Arsenal)

"There is nobody better than Pep and Arteta, they are the best pair of Spaniards we know!"

That is what the Manchester City fans used to sing when Mikel Arteta was the club's assistant manager - so what about Pep to Arteta?

A report in the Athletic on Wednesday morning revealed the Blues have been ‘keeping tabs’ on Arteta with the view to succeeding Guardiola. Whether City can manage to prize him away from Arsenal's grasp is another story.

