FIVE Manchester City First-Team Players Missing From Training on Tuesday Following Tottenham Defeat

A total of five first-team players were not spotted in Manchester City training footage from Tuesday's session, as Pep Guardiola's side look to bounce back from their defeat to Tottenham.

The Manchester City squad were granted a day off from duties on Monday, and returned to the east Manchester training base on Tuesday to begin preparations for their next Premier League clash.

Pep Guardiola and his players will be looking to bounce back against Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday evening, after falling to a last-minute Harry Kane winner in a 3-2 defeat at the Etihad Stadium to Tottenham last weekend.

However, Guardiola and his staff were struck with early selection issues ahead of the trip to Merseyside, with a total of five players seemingly missing from training on Tuesday - as per club media footage released this week.

23 Players Spotted in Manchester City Training

Ederson, Scott Carson, Mikki Van Sas

Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Luke Mbete, Aymeric Laporte, Nathan Ake, Oleksandr Zinchenko

Romeo Lavia, Fernandinho, Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan, James McAtee, Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva

Phil Foden, Samuel Edozie, Riyad Mahrez, Raheem Sterling, Liam Delap, Kayky

Zack Steffen has been struggling for fitness ever since the turn of the international break, withdrawing from duties with the USA men's national team due to 'back tightness' - and the City goalkeeper was missing from training on Tuesday.

Kyle Walker completed the 90 minutes against Tottenham at the weekend, but was not spotted in training on Tuesday - however, there is currently no indication to suggest that the full-back was contending with an injury problem.

The trio of attackers missing from the last couple of games - Cole Palmer, Gabriel Jesus, and Jack Grealish - were all missing from training on Tuesday, however the Brazilian forward is expected to return at some stage this week.

