Five Manchester City Players Called Up To England Squad

Gareth Southgate has named his England squad for the upcoming Nations League games against Italy and Germany, and five Manchester City player's have been named.

Gareth Southgate has named a 28-man squad for England's upcoming games against Italy and Germany, and Manchester City have five players in the squad.

The most important call-up out of the lot from a Manchester City point of view is Kyle Walker. The fact he has been named in the squad suggests his injury is not as bad as first thought.

Kalvin Phillips, Jack Grealish, Phil Foden and John Stones have also been called up to the squad. England take on Italy on the 23rd of September, and Germany on the 26th of September.

Kyle Walker & John Stones

Full England Squad:

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson, Nick Pope, Aaron Ramsdale.

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Harry Maguire, Marc Guehi, Fiyako Tomori, Conor Coady, Ben Chilwell, Eric Dier, Reece James, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker.

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, Mason Mount, Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice, James Ward-Prowse.

Forwards: Tammy Abraham, Jarrod Bowen, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka, Raheem Sterling, Ivan Toney.

Kalvin Phillips

Kalvin Phillips will be looking to impress.

A strong list from Gareth Southgate, with five Manchester City players making up the squad. Kalvin Phillips will be expected to get some much needed game time after a tough start to life and City, and Kyle Walker being in the team may mean his injury is not as bad as previously imagined.

John Stones is one of the most deserved places in the squad after his brilliant start to the season and goal last night against Borussia Dortmund.

