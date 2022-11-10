Official: Five Manchester City Players Named In England's World Cup Squad

A total of five Manchester City players have been named in Gareth Southgate's England squad ahead of the World Cup.

Rather expectedly, England regulars Phil Foden, John Stones and Jack Grealish were all named in the squad.

However, more surprisingly- Kalvin Phillips and Kyle Walker both received call-ups, despite their recent injury struggles.

Phillips has been absent for most of the season due to a recurring shoulder problem, which he recently corrected through surgery. It was thought that the midfielder could miss the tournament due to the medical procedure, but it appears he has recovered quickly enough to make the cut.

The Yorkshireman made his City comeback in last night's League Cup win against Chelsea, completing 40 minutes on the pitch after being introduced as a substitute.

Meanwhile, Walker has been out of action since October after he picked up a groin injury in the Manchester derby. The fullback hasn't played for City since the 6-3 win against Manchester United but it seems Southgate is willing to take a gamble on the 32-year-old's fitness levels.

Understandably, there will be some objection to both men being called up given their lack of game time in recent months. However, England boss Southgate was keen to defend his decision to call up Phillips in particular, saying via The Athletic: "Kalvin played last night so I think with him he’s free of injury. We’re aware that he’s not going to be able to play seven 90 minutes. That won't be possible. We’re going to have to build his fitness level.

Kalvin is a super player and we think that’s a risk worth taking with his fitness. We think he can add to the group."

The Three Lions manager also provided an update on Walker's chances of playing, given his recent injury troubles. "Kyle Walker (is) a bit different," he said. "He’s not back in full training yet, but he will be available before the end of the group stage."

From Southgate's comments, it seems certain that neither man will be available for England's opening match against Iran.

However, the trio of Foden, Stones and Grealish will all be in contention to start in the opener.

The Three Lions are set to kick off their World Cup campaign on November 21 before facing the US on November 25 and Wales in their final group stage match on November 29.

