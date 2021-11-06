"Five More Years!", "Best Fans in the World" - Some Man City Fans React to Hilarious Supporter Chant After Derby Win

Some Manchester City fans have reacted to a video that's emerged of supporters singing "Ole's At The Wheel" inside Old Trafford following the Blues' 2-0 win against Manchester United.

Manchester United suffered consecutive Premier League home defeats, as Manchester City comfortably overcame their local rivals at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon.

In a dominant display, the Blues took the lead inside six minutes, after Joao Cancelo's cross was turned in by United centre-back Eric Bailly.

City squandered numerous opportunities to increase their lead, as David De Gea made a number of fine saves over the course of the first-half - notably keeping out Gabriel Jesus' close range rebound.

However, Bernardo Silva would score once again at Old Trafford, as he brilliantly finished on the brink of half-time to double the Blues' advantage.

The Premier League champions would stroll to victory in the second-half, as a dismal United side would suffer another embarrassing defeat at home to a local rival.

In the aftermath of Liverpool's 5-0 win a fortnight ago, supporters were filmed taunting United fans with the song "Ole's at the wheel."

The chant, which has been sung by rival fans in recent weeks as questions marks remain over the future of the current United manager, was heard from the City section of Old Trafford on Saturday.

At full-time, Simon Bajkowski posted a video of the song being song from the away end at Old Trafford, as City supporters celebrated an emphatic 2-0 victory.

Following the emergence of the video online, followers of City Xtra have had their say on the infamous chant and continued to poke fun at the Manchester United manager

Here are our best reactions:

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra