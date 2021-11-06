Skip to main content
    • November 6, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    "Five More Years!", "Best Fans in the World" - Some Man City Fans React to Hilarious Supporter Chant After Derby Win

    Some Manchester City fans have reacted to a video that's emerged of supporters singing "Ole's At The Wheel" inside Old Trafford following the Blues' 2-0 win against Manchester United.
    Author:

    Manchester United suffered consecutive Premier League home defeats, as Manchester City comfortably overcame their local rivals at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon. 

    In a dominant display, the Blues took the lead inside six minutes, after Joao Cancelo's cross was turned in by United centre-back Eric Bailly. 

    City squandered numerous opportunities to increase their lead, as David De Gea made a number of fine saves over the course of the first-half - notably keeping out Gabriel Jesus' close range rebound. 

    However, Bernardo Silva would score once again at Old Trafford, as he brilliantly finished on the brink of half-time to double the Blues' advantage. 

    Read More

    The Premier League champions would stroll to victory in the second-half, as a dismal United side would suffer another embarrassing defeat at home to a local rival. 

    In the aftermath of Liverpool's 5-0 win a fortnight ago, supporters were filmed taunting United fans with the song "Ole's at the wheel." 

    The chant, which has been sung by rival fans in recent weeks as questions marks remain over the future of the current United manager, was heard from the City section of Old Trafford on Saturday. 

    At full-time, Simon Bajkowski posted a video of the song being song from the away end at Old Trafford, as City supporters celebrated an emphatic 2-0 victory. 

    Following the emergence of the video online, followers of City Xtra have had their say on the infamous chant and continued to poke fun at the Manchester United manager

    Here are our best reactions:

    You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

    sipa_35956098
    News

    "Five More Years!", "Best Fans in the World" - Some Man City Fans React to Hilarious Supporter Chant After Derby Win

    56 seconds ago
    sipa_35957808
    News

    “Violence Everywhere!“, “Inside John Stones’ Pocket” - Plenty of Man City Fans React to One Man United Star’s Derby Performance

    17 minutes ago
    sipa_35956311
    News

    "We Had the Game of Our Lives Today!" - Phil Foden Gives Initial Reaction to Emphatic Manchester Derby Victory

    59 minutes ago
    sipa_35956242
    Match Coverage

    Player Ratings: Manchester United 0-2 Manchester City (Premier League)

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35071981 (1)
    Match Coverage

    Confirmed Lineups: Manchester United vs Manchester City (Premier League)

    4 hours ago
    sipa_31394882
    News

    "We're Going to Try and Stop Him!" - Bernardo Silva Sends Out Derby Day Warning to Man United Star

    5 hours ago
    sipa_35115419
    Match Coverage

    Latest on Kyle Walker, Raphaël Varane, Victor Lindelof and the Complete Team News Ahead Of Man United vs Man City (Premier League)

    5 hours ago
    sipa_32552106
    Match Coverage

    Pep's Poor Record Against Solskjaer and An Impressive Defensive Stat - Man United vs Man City Stat Preview (Premier League)

    17 hours ago