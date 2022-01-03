Five Players Who Could Leave Manchester City During the January Transfer Window

With the January transfer window officially underway, Manchester City could be looking to sanction sales for a few players with no fresh arrivals expected at the club from what has been said over the past few weeks.

The Premier League champions have already sold Ferran Torres to Barcelona for a an initial fee of £46.7 million (plus add-ons worth £8.5 million), which has left them even short of options down the middle in their bid for Premier League and Champions League glory this season.

It has been reported that while Pep Guardiola is not expecting his squad to be weakened midway through the campaign, Manchester City could sanction loan deals for a few youngsters to help progress their development.

Here are five players City Xtra believe could be on their way out of the Etihad Stadium in January:

1. Nathan Ake

The Netherlands international has been linked with a move to West Ham and Newcastle over the past month, with both sides earmarking the 26-year-old to strengthen their backline in the January transfer window.

Ake made consecutive Premier League starts for the first time this season when he lined up at left-back against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on New Year's Day, only to put in an impressive display capped by a crucial goal-line clearance in the second-half of the win.

Though the former Bournemouth man is behind Ruben Dias, John Stones and Aymeric Laporte in the pecking order in central defence, his versatility and ability to operate at left-back in particular will make him a key asset for Pep Guardiola for the remainder of the campaign.

2. Oleksandr Zinchenko

Joao Cancelo's imperious display on the left side of defence have restricted Oleksandr Zinchenko to just over 500 minutes of Premier League action since the start of the campaign, which has seen the Ukraine international linked with a January switch to Serie A outfit Genoa.

Zinchenko, who was a key part of the defence in Manchester City's route to Premier League glory and their eye-catching run to the Champions League final last term, has made just 12 appearances across all competitions since August.

Though Cancelo is likely to remain first-choice on the left side of defence, Zinchenko's ability on the ball and experience in playing in midfield provides Guardiola with a solid option to rotate the Portugal international amid a jam-packed schedule for the Sky Blues.

3. Cole Palmer

Palmer has made his name as one of the brightest young prospects in England after what has been an incredible start to the season for the Wythenshawe-born star, who had been targeted by Newcastle for a loan move for the rest of the campaign.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has been amazed by the maturity shown by the 19-year-old in training and when he has featured for the first-team, which has seen the Catalan boss all but rule out a sale for Palmer in January.

Guardiola consider Palmer part of his plans for the remainder of the 2021/22 campaign, which is a big compliment to the progress made by the Manchester City academy graduate since his integration to the senior squad.

4. James McAtee

McAtee, whose contract situation at the club remains uncertain, has also stood out of the academy stars who have been in and around the first team this season.

The Salford-born midfielder, who has previously been compared to David Silva in terms of ability, could reportedly be allowed to leave his boyhood club on loan in January should the suitors operate in a 'similar style' to Pep Guardiola's side.

Having made his Premier League debut in Manchester City's 3-0 league win over Everton, McAtee has already shown through the academy ranks at the Etihad Stadium that he has the talent to break into the first-team in due course.

5. Joshua Wilson-Esbrand

With less than six months left on his current deal at Manchester City, Wilson-Esbrand has been linked with a move to Swansea in the January window, with the Sky Blues expected to loan out a series of academy players for the rest of the campaign.

The left-back started and grabbed an assist in his side's 6-1 win over Wycombe Wanderers in the Carabao Cup in September, which has since seen Manchester City fans call for the former West Ham man to be integrated into the first-team squad.

With Joao Cancelo, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Nathan Ake and Aymeric Laporte all providing cover at left-back, Wilson-Esbrand could benefit from a loan move for the rest of the campaign.

